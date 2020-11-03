Video Streaming Market by Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report adds 2020-2025 Global Video Streaming report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Due to increasing internet penetration, rising number of smartphone users, and surging investments in good quality content are expected to drive the market size of video streaming in the near future. Also, increasing use of modern technologies in digital media complemented by imposition of lockdown by various governments in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 pandemic are expected to catalyze the growth of global video streaming market. Conventional media companies and video on demand platforms Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime are battling it out to stream the best content to increase their subscribers amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2752215/?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=AN

Based on streaming type, video on demand segment is expected to register notable growth in the ensuing years owing to the convenience of streaming video as per consumer’s choice.

Based on revenue model, SVOD segment is anticipated to record substantiable growth during the analysis timeframe. This is majorly due to all-time availability and high revenue generation.

Based on end-user spectrum, media and entertainment segment is anticipated to grow exponentially owing to increasing demand of entertainment on digital platform.

Speaking of the regional landscape, North America is expected to continue its dominance in the subsequent years owing to increasing internet penetration and surging adoption of digital media.

The major companies operating in global video streaming market are Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, Netflix, Akamai Technologies, and Roku among others.

Questions & Answers: Global Video Streaming Market

Q1: What are the key drivers that influence the growth of global video streaming market?

ANSWER: Increasing internet penetration, rising number of smartphone users, and surging investments in good quality content are the key drivers that influence the growth of global video streaming market.

Q2: Why is North America video streaming market witnessing constant expansion?

ANSWER: North America video streaming market is witnessing constant expansion due to increasing internet penetration and surging adoption of digital media.

Q3: Which companies formulate the competitive terrain of global video streaming market?

ANSWER: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, Netflix, Akamai Technologies, and Roku formulate the competitive terrain of global video streaming market.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-video-streaming-market-analysis-by-streaming-type-vod-live-revenue-model-avod-tvod-svod-by-end-user-by-region-by-country-2020-edition-market-insights-covid-19-impact-competition-and-forecast-2020-2025?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog