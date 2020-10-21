Video Streaming Market to See Massive Growth by 2025 |Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Cisco Systems, Google

AMA Latest publication of the Video Streaming Comprehensive Study by Type (Live Video, Non-Linear Video), Application (Protocol TV, Over-The-Top (OTT), Pay-TV), User (Enterprises, Personal), Platform (Gaming Consoles, Laptops, Desktops, Smartphones and Tablets, Smart TV), Technology (RealSystem G2, Microsoft Windows Media, VDO) Players and Region – Global Market Outlook to 2025” examines the market for Video Streaming and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Video Streaming, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Streaming is the constant transmission of video or audio files from a server to a client/user. Streaming video is the content that is sent over the internet in a compressed form and displayed by the viewer in real-time. With streaming video or streaming media, a Web user does not have to wait to download a file to play it, they can instantly play the file. Instead, the media is sent in a continuous stream of data and is played as it reaches. With streaming, the media file being played on the client device is stored remotely and is transferred a few seconds at a time over the Internet.

Market Trend

Increasing Technological Developments Such As Implementation of Block-Chain Technology in Video Streaming

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for On-Demand Video

Growing Demand for High-Speed Internet Connectivity such as 3G, 4G, and LTE

Opportunities

Rising Use of Artificial Intelligence to Improve Content Quality

Challenges

As the number of cord-cutters and consumers watching online video continues to increase, the bandwidth limitations are being exacerbated. For example, it’s common for a 720p video to be streamed at 2.5 to 5 Mbps, and a 1080p video streamed at 5 to 10 Mbps. However, with 4K resolutions and beyond, that ratio doesn’t scale. If video providers or suppliers are using H.264 AVC, they need the capacity to stream 40 Mbps. The newer codecs of HEVC, VP9, or AV1 are critically essential in today’s streaming video landscape because they can compress to half the size of H.264 AVC.

How is the Scope of the Study is defined:

Type (Live Video, Non-Linear Video), Application (Protocol TV, Over-The-Top (OTT), Pay-TV), User (Enterprises, Personal), Platform (Gaming Consoles, Laptops, Desktops, Smartphones and Tablets, Smart TV), Technology (RealSystem G2, Microsoft Windows Media, VDO)

Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Video Streaming vendors

List of players profiled in this report: Akamai Technologies (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Google (United States), Kaltura, Inc. (United States), Netflix (United States), International Business Machine Corporation (IBM Cloud Video) (United States), Wowza Media Systems, LLC (United States), AT&T Intellectual Property (United States), Hulu (United States), Tencent (China) and iQIYI, Inc. (China)

The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc.

