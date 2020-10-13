Video | Syria celebrated the 47th anniversary of the war of

Syria celebrated the 47th anniversary of the war of liberation against the Israeli occupation last Tuesday (6) and reaffirmed its determination to continue the fight until the liberation of all areas occupied by the Zionist state, terrorist groups and other unknown invaders.

In 1967, in the War of Liberation of October 6, 1973, Syria recaptured a third of the territory known as the Golan Heights, which it had lost to Israel six years earlier. The countries fought for 19 days until a UN resolution on the conflict ended.

Forty-seven years later, Syria pledged to complete the full liberation of the Golan, and used the date to ratify its determination to continue fighting against the invading United States forces and the so-called international coalition led by Washington, who are alleged to be looting the Arab country Syrian resources under the false pretext of fighting DAESH, an extremist group called Islamic State.

Edition: Luiza Mançano