Video | Syria condemns the effects of sanctions imposed by the United Nations and WHO

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid AMuallem met on Monday (26) with the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen. On that occasion, the Syrian minister explained to the international body how unilateral measures against Syria are contrary to the sovereignty of the people of the country.

The Syrian government also condemned World Health Organization (WHO) representative for the Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed Al-Mandhari, on the impact of sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union on efforts to provide health services to the Syrian people amid the USA fight against Covid-19.

During the visit, WHO donated about 8 tons of medical supplies to help step up the response from Syrian health facilities amid the pandemic. Aid includes medicines, medical supplies and equipment, three ambulances and five mobile health clinics to help deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

Watch the video report that was created in collaboration with teleSUR:

