Video | This week China defines its plan

On Monday (26) the Chinese Communist Party started the 5th plenary session of its Central Committee.

The meeting, which lasts until next Thursday (29), will be responsible for drawing up the new five-year plan for economic and social development, which will determine the direction of the world’s second largest economy between 2021 and 2025.

Planning takes place amid the resumption of the Chinese economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertain international scenario.

According to the projections, the five-year plan should present a new economic strategy for the Asian giant, with a refocusing on the domestic market with the aim of breaking the reliance on exports.

