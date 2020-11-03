Vietnamese drama planned with a young star around Tom Hardy

The drama should be about the experiences of young US soldiers in a company during the Vietnam War. Filming is expected to begin in early 2021.

Los Angeles (AP) – “Ghost in the Shell” director Rupert Sanders (49, “Snow White and the Huntsman”) has assembled a cast of young stars for a Vietnam War drama.

In addition to Tom Hardy (43, “Mad Max: Fury Road”), Pete Davidson (26, “The King of Staten Island”), Stephan James (26, “If Beale Street Could Talk”), Tye Sheridan (23, ” X-Men: Dark Phoenix “) and Swede Bill Skarsgård (30,” It “) play together, as reported by trade magazines” Deadline.com “and” Variety “. Filming is scheduled for early 2021 in Thailand.

The model is based on the 1990 novel by the American writer Tim O’Brien (74) entitled “Was sie wore”. The book describes the experiences of young US soldiers in a company during the Vietnam War. These are personal experiences of fear, courage and guilt. The author himself was a soldier in Vietnam in the late 1960s. He also portrayed the trauma of war in the detective novel “Secrets and Lies” (1996).