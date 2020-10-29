Violence against women increased by 64% in four cases

Violence against women in the city of São Paulo increased by 64% between 2016 and 2019. This was the result of a poll by Rede Nossa São Paulo published on Thursday (29). The 2020 inequality map with dozens of indicators of social, economic and public services provision in the capital São Paulo indicated that the number of women victims of violence rose from 50,566 in 2016 to 83,000 in 2019. from 95 cases in 2016 to 163 three years later, an increase of 72%.

The number of homophobic and transphobic violence also rose from 240 to 279 cases, an increase of 16%, and the number of racism and racial violations from 1,454 to 2,320, a difference of 60% over the same period.

The central neighborhoods were the most concentrated cases of gender and race violence. In the case of violence against women, the district of Sé recorded 865 victims per 10,000 inhabitants, almost four times the city average (228 per 10,000) in 2019.

There were also more cases of racist violence and injuries in the cathedral: 24.2 cases per ten thousand inhabitants, twelve times more than the city average (2.0 per 10,000).

The episodes of LGBTQIAP + violence were also more concentrated in the central area, in this case the Liberdade district, with 26.2 incidence per 100,000 population, more than ten times the city average (2.4 per 100,000).

In terms of life expectancy, the map showed strong differences: the average age of death in Jardim Angela in the south is 58.3 years compared to 81.5 years in Jardim São Paulo. Life expectancy in the city was 68 years in 2019.

What has evolved?

The map’s positive 2020 data was due to the 12% decrease in urban child mortality between 2012 and 2019 and the increase in selective garbage collection, the tonnage of which practically doubled in seven years: from 40,275 tons to 77,292 per year. Here, however, the differences between the districts are great: In Vila Mariana in the south, 42 times more is collected than in Itaim Paulista in the east.

The inequality map, published since 2012, covers ten different topics: population, environment, mobility, human rights, housing, health, education, culture, sport, work / income. The sources of the statistics are official and cover all 96 districts of the capital.

