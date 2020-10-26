Violence, boycott and prejudice explain the lack of

“What I can confirm is that my wife will not vote”. This 1891 statement by MP Coelho Campos set the tone for the political stance preventing Brazil from being the first nation in the world to allow women to vote. On that occasion, the country drafted its first constitution, and the possibility of women’s suffrage was supported by 31 voters. However, when it came to voting, the pressure was too great and the idea did not advance.

It wasn’t until 1932, more than four decades later, that women’s suffrage became a reality. Even then, only educated and working women were allowed to exercise this right. From that time to the present, it would not be an exaggeration to say that things have withdrawn in relation to the inclusion of women in Brazilian politics. In Latin America, for example, with the support of IDEA International, the country ranks 9th out of 11 in the United Nations Index on Women’s Rights and Political Representation, published in September by the UN Development Program (UNDP) and UN Women.

The Atenea report analyzed 40 factors broken down into topics ranging from working conditions to participation in political parties to voting rights. Each aspect was rated from 0 to 100. Among the Latin American nations, Brazil was second to last with 39.5 points. In the global ranking it was behind nations like Ethiopia, East Timor and Saudi Arabia.

The difficulties in changing this scenario are many, from a lack of legislation forcing the parties to be more fair to resistance from those in power to give up their influence. The inclusion of its many facets in society, the economy or politics has never been a strength of Brazil. Regarding the representation of women in politics, the parties were not required to invest in female candidates until 2018.

In March of this year, the German Federal Supreme Court (STF) voted in favor of the implementation of the Direct Unconstitutionality Act (ADI) 5617, which found the political parties’ 15% requirement for the allocation of funds to female candidates to be unconstitutional. According to the STF, this percentage should be at least 30%.

According to Lígia Fabris, lawyer and professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), the situation in Brazil is shameful. She says that following the STF’s decision, women’s participation in politics increased, but not enough to make up for nearly a century of delay on the matter.

“You changed the law on investing in women’s candidacies, but there are many other factors that need to be considered, including whether we can be sure that these funds will actually get into the hands of female candidates. If 30% of the female candidates run and they get 30% of the funding, we can assume that 30% of the elected are women. We don’t have half of it, ”confirmed the lawyer.

Fraud to circumvent quotas

The first major obstacle are fraudulent candidacies, which seek to circumvent the 30% quota for women. The parties will only reserve the space nominally for female candidates to pretend to be obeying the law. There are also inconsistencies in the distribution of funds, often illegally derived from campaigns by women to fund those led by men.

Reactions to the quota laws are also backward. Bills to end these incentives were discussed in Congress last year. “It’s like the political parties are saying, if we really have to do this, we’re not interested,” said Fabris. In her opinion, this rhetoric is accompanied by the narrative that “women have no interest in politics, that parties have to invent fraudulent candidacies because there are not enough women interested in running so that they can obey the law” .

Boycotts: a long-running story

The bills passed before Congress in 2019 in response to measures to ensure women’s representation in politics are largely the same as previous boycotts. When Brazil drafted its first constitution in 1891 and had the opportunity to introduce voting rights for women, the conservative pressure was so great that some parliamentarians had to give up their support for the initiative. In the years that followed, new attempts to give women the right to vote were also buried. In 1894, the constitution of the city of Santos, São Paulo state, gave educated and employed women the right to vote. A group of citizens filed an application with the state legislature and rejected the proposal.

In 1917, an amendment was presented to Congress that changed electoral laws to include women. The application was rejected by the Justice Commission. In the words of Commissioner Afrânio de Mello Franco: “Most Brazilian women themselves would choose not to exercise the right to vote, even if they were given that right.”

In 1928, the state of Rio Grande do Norte allowed women to vote. However, the Senate filled in a statute annulling women’s votes as there was no legislation on the subject. The final legislation allowing women to vote, which came into force, was presented in 1930, but again delayed and led by Getúlio due to the suspension of parliamentary activities during the revolution of 1930 that ended the so-called First Republic (1889-1930) Vargas (1882-1954) into the presidency.

The bill was finally approved by Vargas himself in 1932, but participation was voluntary. The mandatory vote did not take place until 1934, but was only permitted for educated and working women. Among the lawyers who created the new electoral code was the infamous militant Bertha Luz (1894-1976).

The story of Almerinda Gama

In the four decades between the first congressional discussions on women’s suffrage (1891) and the legal implementation of these rights (1932), Brazil had time to formulate various movements, collectives and feminist units that fought for the right to vote. However, the inconsistencies in this inclusion, in some ways, affect the inadequate progress we see to date.

The struggle for the political representation of women was steeped in the historical context of exclusion in the country. The movement consisted of white women with better financial resources and access to education.

The story of black lawyer Almerinda Gama serves well to illustrate this scenario. Gama was elected as a union representative to the 1934 Congress and, along with Carlota Pereira de Queirós, was one of two women who made up the congregation, which was composed of himself and 252 men. As a pioneer, Almeida rarely appears in documents and texts on this subject. Although the cover image of this piece of militant congressional voting has been an icon for decades, her name is almost never mentioned.

Almerinda was born in the state of Alagoas and later immigrated to Rio de Janeiro as an adult. She was the daughter of a white man and a black woman raised by her paternal family among educated women.

After moving to Rio, she attended meetings held by Bertha Luz at the Brazilian Federation for Women’s Progress. This was the most significant of these units at the time and was fundamental to many of the achievements of the feminist movement. The group, made up of upper-middle-class white women, presented a different life experience than Almerinda Gama. While serving in the Federation’s communications department, she attended law school, wrote for newspapers, translated, and worked as a typewriter.

In the following years she remained in the political struggle, but distanced herself from the feminist movement and made work problems in her militancy more and more present.

“She resigned from the women’s movement. There are some letters in which class conflicts become evident. They came from different realities. The federation would not support certain causes that are dear to Almerinda and would make them distance themselves, ”says journalist and historian Cibele Tenório.

Tenório gets emotional when he comments on the photo of Almerinda casting a vote. “This photo was taken in the Tiradentes Palace, where the National Congress was located, before moving to Brasília. Today the palace houses the Rio de Janeiro City Council. From this hall Marielle Franco says: “I am not interrupted.” If we say that it was a long way to this point, which Marielle talked a lot about, we see that Marielle only existed because Benedita da Silva (Rio’s first black and female mayor) existed, and Benedita da Silva only exists, because Almerinda existed Castle of Historians.

The obstacle to violence

The rise in political violence in Brazil, especially in recent years, is also disproportionately affecting women. In some ways they are the biggest victims. A study by the Land of Rights and Global Justice NGOs published last September recorded cases of political violence between 2016 and 2020, which found that women were the target of these crimes in 76% of cases.

The study also concludes that the political configuration of Brazil will shift in favor of conservatives from 2018 onwards. This tactic serves to undermine the progress made democratically over the years. In the daily life of women in politics, this violence manifests itself in many different forms.

Rayssa Tomaz, director of the Greens and a militant for ten years, reports that women are systematically facing these challenges. “The machismo in our lives has a significant impact on politics. When we think of candidates, we often think of a white, conservative and successful man, ”she analyzes.

Rayssa’s personal and professional experiences suggest situations that most women in society as a whole have been through. She emphasizes that while working in leadership positions, she still has to deal with being undervalued and questioned on a daily basis.

“Political life requires a kind of commitment that is often at odds with the opportunities we are given and the roles society imposes on women. Nobody ever asks where a male candidate’s children are. When we have so many roles in society, another political activity is one that adds to an already mitigating everyday life, ”she explains.

In an article analyzing violence against women as an obstacle to formulating female political platforms, the militant uses her own life as an example. The text tells how she suffered and tried a femicide in 2017. “Writing this is a way to improve the sensitivity of other sisters in the political field and especially of the male comrades who take on this mission as part of their life, so that together we can ensure equality for all more effectively,” said the politician.

These conclusions could be applied to society as a whole, as women in Brazil are more likely to be victims of violence. “There is no guarantee of our physical integrity, much less our emotional one. Fear also keeps us alive. The fear that something might happen to us, our children or so many others. Fear is my biggest driving factor today, ”concludes Rayssa Tomaz.

