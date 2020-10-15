Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies FinVector, MassBiologics, Uniqure, Brammer Bio

Gene delivery into target cells can be performed using several different vectors. These are broadly classified into viral and non-viral vectors, both of which present benefits and risks. Viral vectors are tools that are commonly used by molecular biologists to deliver genetic material into cells. The non-viral vectors are naked DNA, particle-based, and chemical-based. Driving factors such as growing awareness of gene therapy, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, and infectious diseases across the world are expected to upsurge the market growth. Additionally,growth in the global healthcare market is likely to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years.

The viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to reach US$ 2,247.7 million by 2027 from US$ 459.4million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on product, the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is segmented into viral vectors and non-viral vectors. The viral vectors segment held the larger share of the market in 2019, owing to the factor that these are used in basic research, gene therapy, and vaccine preparation. Moreover, they can be of different types such as retroviruses, lentiviruses, adenoviruses, adeno-associated viruses, and hybrids. Additionally, effective gene delivery, high transfection efficiency, and stable gene expression have made viral vectors a preferred choice for gene transfer. Hence the growing demand is likely to propel the growth of the market at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

According to a study published by National Hemophilia Foundation in 2015, an estimated 400,000 people across the globe are suffering from hemophilia. Further, according to a study published by the NIH in 2019, sickle cell anemia affects an estimated 100,000 people in the US. The application of gene therapy for the treatment of viral infections such as herpes simplex viruses, adeno-associated viruses, poxviruses, and retroviruses is expected to drive the adoption of gene therapies as one of the prominent treatment alternatives, which will eventually boost the growth of the viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Gene therapies with the help of viral vectors are widely recommended for a range of monogenic disorders, such as sickle cell anemia, severe combined immunodeficiency, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Parkinson’s disease, and Gaucher disease. For instance, in October 2019, a group of researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) developed a new improved viral vector for the treatment of sickle cell anemia. According to the researchers, the new vector is 10 times efficient than already existing viral vectors in the market.

