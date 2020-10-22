Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Expanding Massively by 2027 Profiling Leading Players– VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc.

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market was valued at US$ 4,490.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12,971.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

In the digital era, the competition in various industries is growing at an unprecedented rate, and the companies are continuously striving to find solutions that could help in enhancing employee productivity and operational efficiency along with reducing the overall costs. Hence, the demand for advanced solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure has been growing at an impressive pace across various industries, such as IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, education, retail, and manufacturing. The popular trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is complementing the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market as VDI solutions provide organizations a secured and controlled desktop environment that employees can access from any device.

Download PDF Sample Report Here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011555/

Market Insights

Growing Trend of Digital Transformation to Fuel the Growth

The business across the world are adopting digitalization as it presents a massive opportunity for businesses to utilize digital technologies and automation to transform their business models and existing processes for enhancing operational efficiency and increasing revenue. In general, digital transformation refers to the integration of digital technologies in business processes, and organizational activities/models.

Strategic Insights

Inorganic growth strategiesare the commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their market reach. Microsoft, Citrix, and VMwareare among the market players implementing these strategies to enlarge the customer base and gain significant market share globally, which, in turn, permits them maintain their brand name in the global virtual desktop infrastructure market.

2020: Amazon Web Services launched a new WorkSpaces client for Windows and Mac, it includes new enhancements including the ability to create personalized labels for registration codes, a new user interface, and includes updates to the PCoIP protocol.

2020: HPE introduced a beefier VDI solution along with separate pre-configured solutions for organizations of all sizes built on its servers. The company is also offering new, pre-configured VDI solutions to support small, medium and enterprise customers.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market–Segmentation:

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market–By Offering

Solution

Services

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market–ByDeployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market–ByEnterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market–ByDeployment

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Other EndUsers

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market–Company Profiles

VMware, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Read More About This Report At @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011555

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id :sales@theinsightpartners.com

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com