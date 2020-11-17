Virtual/Online Fitness Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2026

A rise in health consciousness among people globally has magnified virtual/online fitness market share, due to increasing cases of serious illnesses like cardiovascular diseases, liver and kidney illnesses, cancer, and diabetes. An increase in disposable income among people over the years has supported the demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs, across the globe.

These devices are used to stream the videos online due to their convenience and easy portability. Fitness applications can be downloaded and viewed as and when required. Leading consumer electronics players such as Sony Corporation and Samsung have developed advanced quality smart televisions owing to the surge in demand for multi-functional electronics. These televisions allow the people to access data from the internet in HD thus supporting online fitness classes.

The growing popularity of advanced devices like smartphones and tablets, and the presence of enhanced wireless infrastructure enabling high-definition online video streaming on smart TVs will maintain a sustainable market environment for the Virtual/Online Fitness Market. Personal laptops are also portable and easy to use gadgets that are extensively used to stream online fitness videos. These devices render the facility to download software applications as per user convenience.

Additionally, the introduction of high-quality smart TVs by prominent companies such as Sony and Samsung will positively influence the demand for HD videos of virtual fitness classes for the superior audio-visual experience. To support people during this COVID-19 pandemic, Fitbit, a wearable giant has announced that it will be offering a 90-day free trial of its Fitbit Premium and Fitbit Coach services, indicating a wider scope for such brands.

The increasing popularity of on-demand cardio exercise sessions on bikes, treadmills, and climbers in Europe will foster Virtual/Online Fitness Market expansion in the region. Erratic lifestyle and unhealthy food intake coupled with the rising prevalence of obesity could lead to chronic diseases. As per the European Heart Network (AISBL), nearly 45% out of all deaths in the region are caused by severe cardiovascular diseases. In Central and Eastern Europe, the major cause of deaths in these regions is ischemic heart disease (IHD).

Regular cardio exercises through real-time fitness videos could help in reducing the vulnerability of getting cardiovascular disease. Online real-time videos facilitate exercisers to share their feedback, enquire fitness-related queries, and enhance the all-round workout experience by getting personalized recommendations by trainers instantly.

