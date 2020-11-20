Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market 2020 Driving Factors, Industry Growth, Key Vendors and Outcomes of the Five Forces Analysis by 2026

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size study, by Type (Hosted, IP, Multiprotocol Label Switching, Cloud), by Product (Routers, Switches, Firewalls, Others), by End-User (Government, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Utilities) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market valued approximately USD 18.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.26% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. A Virtual Private Network is a connection method used to add security and privacy to private and public networks, like Wi-Fi Hotspots and the Internet. Virtual Private Networks are most often used by corporations to protect sensitive data. However, using a personal VPN is increasingly becoming more popular as more interactions that were previously face-to-face transition to the Internet. High technological adoptions, falling prices & improving internet speeds and rising demand for secured private connections are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, increasing internet penetration is the factors which likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Virtual Private Network (VPN) offer various benefits such as it enhances productivity of the organization, it minimizes the cyber-attacks and data breaches, it helps in providing better customer support and many more. These benefits are also resulting in increasing demand of Virtual Private Network (VPN) across the world. However, high deployment cost and limited technical knowledge are the factors that limiting the market growth of Virtual Private Network (VPN) during the forecast period.

The leading Market players mainly include-

• Microsoft

• Cisco

• Google

• Oracle

• Contemporary Controls Systems

• Cohesive Networks

• NCP Engineering

• Huawei Technologies

• Robustel

• Vertela

• Singapore Telecommunications

• Golden Frog

• Cyberghost

• Net Gear Inc.

• PureVPN

• NordVPN

• Safer Social Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Hosted

o IP

o Multiprotocol Label Switching

o Cloud

By Product:

o Routers

o Switches

o Firewalls

o Others

By End-User:

o Government

o Telecommunication

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare

o BFSI

o Utilities

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Table of Content

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Virtual Private Network (VPN), Applications of Virtual Private Network (VPN), Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Virtual Private Network (VPN) , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, European Union & Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Virtual Private Network (VPN) Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to analyze the Virtual Private Network (VPN) Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Virtual Private Network (VPN) ;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type [, Lignite, Sub-Bituminous, Bituminous & Anthracite], Market Trend by Application [Power, Iron & Steel & Cement];

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Virtual Private Network (VPN) ;

Chapter 12, to describe Virtual Private Network (VPN) Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Virtual Private Network (VPN) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

