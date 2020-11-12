Virtual Private Server Market is Booming Worldwide According to a New Research Report

With the growing adoption of cloud technology, virtual private server market is anticipated to gain considerable momentum with the digital transformation of the BFSI, retail, government and healthcare sectors. Today, technologies like edge computing have rapidly developed to power the rising penetration of internet of things (IoT), augmented reality content and increased number of consumer mobile devices. This trend will likely expand global virtual private server (VPS) industry share imminently.

With new developments in software and hardware applications, the on-going operating costs of purely private networks seems to be increasing and more businesses are seeking an online presence around the clock. New applications consume ever-growing amounts of bandwidth and as a result of the high complexity of installing and maintaining physical servers, many companies are turning to virtual on the cloud servers, offering a tremendous boost to VPS industry.

Network-based applications have considerably transformed industries like healthcare. Solutions that enable access to electronic medical records (EMRs), biomedical information, patient accounting through wired and wireless mobile devices are now becoming commonplace. Healthcare providers are merging these tools for more effective communication, improve patient care and efficiency, and reduce errors in their systems, expanding the scope of virtual private server market.

As healthcare providers are looking to adopt new technologies, the augmented use of mobile and cloud technology has unintentionally contributed to the rise in data breaches, with facilities becoming key targets for a ransomware attack. Reportedly, it had been found that for the third quarter of 2018 a total of around 4.4 million patient records had been compromised in 117 health data breaches.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Virtual Private Server Market. They are as follows:

A2 Hosting, Amazon Web Services, Inc., DigitalOcean, Inc., DreamHost, LLC., Endurance International Group, GoDaddy Operating Company LLC, Hostinger International, Ltd., Hostwinds, LLC, InMotion Hosting, Just Host Inc., Linode, LLC, Liquid Web, LLC, Namecheap, Inc, OVH, Plesk International GmbH, Rackspace, Inc., Savari Technologies, Tektonic Inc., United Internet AG, Vultr Holdings Corporation

The introduction of 5G-related applications in healthcare sector will certainly change the way medical services are exchanged between the doctors and the patients. The integration of electronic communication into medical care by faster connection speeds enables remote medial sensors that help patients in remote areas to transmit their sensitive vitals instantly to healthcare providers. Similar medical trends will lead to new standards of care globally and will drive virtual private server market growth.

Asia Pacific virtual private server industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of more than 20% over the forecast timespan. Many government agencies in the region are extensively supporting virtualized data centers in developing countries like India and China. Subsequently, small and medium scale enterprises are eventually turning to virtual applications for deploying new functionalities more rapidly, allowing them to operate at a faster pace. The growing number of SMEs with access to advanced virtual networks in emerging economies will be a leading factor propelling the virtual private server market revenues.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 5. Virtual Private Server Market, By Type

5.1. Key trends, by type

5.2. Manged VPS

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.3. Unmanaged VPS

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6. Virtual Private Server Market, By Operating System

6.1. Key trends, by operating system

6.2. Windows VPS

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3. Linux VPS

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.2. Ubuntu

6.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.3. CentOS

6.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.4. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)

6.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.5. Debian

6.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.6. Others

6.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 7. Virtual Private Server Market, By Organization Size

7.1. Key trends, by organization size

7.2. Large enterprises

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.3. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

