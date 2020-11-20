Virtual Router Market 2020 Top Manufacturers, Industry Challenges, Business Strategies, Revenue Value and Competitive Landscape to 2026

Global Virtual Router Market Size study, by Type (Predefined, Custom), by Application (Telecom, Data Center, Cloud Enterprises) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

123

Global Virtual Router Market valued approximately USD 89.2 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025

The Virtual Router Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Virtual routers refer to a routing framework, based on software, which acts a normal hardware router. When virtual router software is installed in a device, such as a laptop or a server, it utilizes the hardware of the host to perform the network and packet routing functionalities, performed by a general router. Each virtual router is identified through a unique virtual router identifier, which is present at the last byte of the address. Reduction Capex and OPEX, increasing need for mobility and growing popularity for software defined networks (SDN) and network functions virtualizations (NFV) are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, rising demand for private cloud is the factors which likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Virtual Router offer various benefits such as it has the ability to elastically scale resources by adding core, it has ability to develop new application & build new architecture, it has the ability to move easily around a network functions and many more. These benefits are resulting in increasing demand of virtual router across the world. However, security concerns associated with virtualized environment and shortage of skilled workforce are the factors that limiting the market growth of virtual Router during the forecast period.

The leading Market players mainly include-

• Ericsson

• Huawei

• Nokia

• Juniper Networks

• IBM

• Netelastic

• Brocade

• HPE

• Arista

• ZTE

• Carbyne

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Predefined

o Custom

By Application:

o Telecom

o Data Center

o Cloud Enterprises

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

