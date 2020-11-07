Virtual violence is the main form of attack on

The preliminary version of the “Political Violence Against Black Women” poll went online this Friday (6th). A total of 142 black women from 21 states and all regions of Brazil took part in the study, which provided an overview of the race and gender of the types of violence in this year’s election process.

The result of the preliminary assessment shows that 98.5% of black women said they had suffered more than one type of political violence. Eight out of ten candidates, totaling 78%, experienced virtual violence, including threats, crime, profile invasion and online meetings. Six out of ten women suffered from psychological violence, ie from emotional damage and decreased self-esteem and decreased morale, a total of 62%. The third reported violence was institutional in nature and was practiced by public or private bodies or institutions, reaching five 10 candidates each, a total of 55% of the research participants.

The study also interviewed black candidates about the aggression report. According to the survey, 32.6% of women said they were violent and 70% of candidates said that the complaint did not bring greater security to the conduct of their party political activities.

The research initiative comes from the Marielle Franco Institute in collaboration with Global Justice and the organization Terra de Direitos and has recorded the types of political violence against black candidates and the effects on the lives of these women in the context of the 2020 local elections.

The study with the candidates took place practically between October 21 and 28. An online questionnaire consisting of 41 questions, 33 closed and eight open. In addition, the survey was divided into the following areas: socio-demographic profile of the candidates, recording the incidence of political violence against black women, complaints and reports.

The full “Political Violence Against Black Women” poll will be launched in late November before the second round of voting.

