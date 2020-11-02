Viruses are accelerating in Europe and countries are “closing” again – Executive Digest

Due to the second wave of Covid-19, several regions of Europe will be isolated this week. This is to prevent a collapse of the hospitals due to the increase in cases over the past week.

During the summer, European leaders tried to strike a balance between protecting public health and recovering the economy. In a region where more than 220,000 people have died from Covid-19, they are now being forced to take tougher measures to contain a surge in infections that threatens to be even worse than it was in the early stages of the spring pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the UK would enter a detention center that could take longer than the expected four weeks if infection rates for the new coronavirus don’t fall fast enough. The detention was due to take effect between Thursday and December 2nd.

In Italy, the original epicenter of the pandemic in Europe, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faces opposition from regional governors to “mini-confinements” for the cities hardest hit by the pandemic. Italy already put a curfew at 11 p.m., closed gyms, swimming pools and entertainment venues. Conte warned that keeping schools open would be a challenge.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will hold a press conference this Monday, has promised to do “whatever is necessary” to mitigate the economic impact of the partial restriction that comes into effect this Monday. Market. The new measures include a limitation of the number of copies and the closure of bars, restaurants and hotels.

A partial restriction will take effect in neighboring Austria from Tuesday, similar to Germany. Important schools and businesses remain open. The measures announced by the Austrian government this Saturday include a night curfew and the closure of hotels, restaurants and cultural and sports organizations in view of the new “highs” recorded in recent days.

In France, the government intends to address the concerns of shopkeepers affected by the current partial containment and to limit supermarket sales of non-essential items and the number of customers allowed in the stores. If the outbreak slows down, a way can be found to allow stores to open in the coming weeks.

In Spain, most of the 17 regions have already closed their internal borders or will do so this week to prevent unnecessary travel. Specific regional feedlots will remain in effect until after November 9th. The regional authorities have extraordinary powers to impose restrictions on movement after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a state of emergency on October 25.

In Belgium, all non-essential businesses have been closed since Sunday and a partial ban on visits to family members and friends has been imposed in order to stem the flow of hospital admissions. The schools will also be closed for two weeks. A night curfew is already in place and bars and restaurants were closed earlier this month.

Greece is taking further steps to contain the spread of Covid-19 after the country hit a “record” of 2,056 new cases on Saturday. Starting this Tuesday, the country will be divided into risk and surveillance zones. In the first areas, including the capital, Athens, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums, theaters and gyms will be closed, although people are still allowed to move between regions. The curfew starts at 11:30 PM and the use of masks is mandatory in all rooms, indoors or outdoors.

In Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will receive the Prime Minister this Monday. On Saturday, António Costa announced that he had asked the President of the Republic for a hearing to convey the government’s position on a possible declaration of a state of emergency for communities with more than 240 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

At the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers this Saturday, the government decided to renew the disaster situation across the continental territory from midnight this Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. on November 15, and to take special measures in 121 municipalities with more municipalities of 240 cases of infection each 100,000 residents in the past 14 days, including staying home, mandatory teleworking, and closing shops until 10 p.m. and restaurants until 10:30 p.m.

Europe is the region of the world where the epidemic is furthest advanced today, with the number of new cases detected increasing by 41% in a week after detecting half of the new infections in the last seven days of the world.