Visa, Mastercard and American Express profits slowed on international travel – Executive Digest

Global travel stopped during the pandemic, penalizing major credit card companies’ financial results. American Express, Mastercard and Visa posted a double-digit year-on-year earnings decline in the last quarter.

Companies justify this situation with the sharp decline in international travel as the borders remained closed during the pandemic, reports CNBC. It is important to keep in mind that these companies earn a fee for every transaction made on their network and, in the case of American Express, also earn a significant portion of the revenue from annual fees. The lack of international payments therefore becomes particularly “painful” as these cards have higher margins.

Visa was the last major card company to report results. International transactions were down 29%, while Visa’s revenue was down 17% year over year for the quarter. The company gave no indication of the uncertainty surrounding the virus, but said the international weakness remained a “significant and ongoing barrier to sales growth”. A scenario that is expected to continue in 2021, according to Vasant Prabhu, CFO of Visa.

“The cross-border recovery has been sluggish as borders remain closed and the border crossing has significant barriers such as quarantines and other restrictions,” he said.

Prabhu pointed out the “significant uncertainties” including the impact of spikes on Covid infections in the US and Europe, the timing of the borders reopening, the impact of therapy and vaccine, additional stimulus programs, and the economic impact if the stimulus programs end up.

Visa rival Mastercard reported profits this Wednesday but also suffered from many of the aforementioned issues. Mastercard’s net income decreased 28% and net sales decreased 14% year over year. The company reported a 36% decrease in international volume and does not anticipate a recovery in travel expenses anytime soon.

“Although we believe the border crossing will eventually recover, it will take time for people to gain confidence in travel security,” said Sachin Mehra, Mastercard’s chief financial officer. “We believe this situation is related to the widespread availability of vaccines and therapeutics, which is expected to occur late next year,” he affirmed.

Mastercard stocks were the worst performing last week, falling 11% this week. Visa and American Express fell 8% and 10% respectively this week.