Viscosupplementation Market Outlook & Regional Growth Analysis by 2026

The global viscosupplementation market is slated to observe tremendous revenue growth over the coming years due to the rapidly growing geriatric population across the world. Most of the elderly population suffers from arthritis, a condition where the patient develops swellings and tenderness in one or even more of their joints. Viscosupplementation is one of the treatment options which, while not a cure, can effectively enhance the lubricating properties of the fluid in the joints. The treatment thus helps the patients to ease their movements and relieve joint pain.

The global viscosupplementation market is anticipated to observe substantial growth due to the increasing instances of osteoarthritis throughout the global geriatric population. Osteoarthritis typically affects the joints in hands, knees, spine, and hips, and is responsible for generating high healthcare costs among its patients. Among these, knee osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis, affecting millions of people globally.

In terms of the product, the overall viscosupplementation market is classified into 5 injections, 3 injections, and single injection. Among these, the 3 injections segment is projected to record tremendous growth over the coming years due to the increasing adoption as well as availability of numerous commercialized products for osteoarthritis treatment. In fact, the segment held a valuation of more than $1.3 billion in 2019.

In terms of end-use, the market is bifurcated into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. Of these, the ambulatory surgical centers segment held an overall valuation of $739.8 million back in 2019. The segment is likely to foresee a remunerative amount of growth over the coming years owing to the procedure’s non-invasive nature. These non-invasive surgical procedures can easily be performed by any trained professional without needing much assistance.

On the regional front, the Spain viscosupplementation market is estimated to foresee significant revenue growth due to factors like increasing geriatric population and growing number of osteoarthritis cases in that demographic. In fact, as per recently published data, more than 7 million people are suffering from osteoarthritis in the country with many needing viscosupplementation treatments to alleviate the amount of pain in their joints.

The competitive landscape of the global viscosupplementation market is inclusive of players such as SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, Genzyme Corporation, OrthogenRX, Mylan Inc., Mediteck BeOnTop, LSP Bio Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., Ferring B.V., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Croma-Pharma GmbH, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Bioventus, Aptissen, and Anika Therapeutics among others.

