Viscosupplementation Market Size – Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Key Players and Regional Forecast 2020-2026

Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2026 Global Viscosupplementation Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026.

With a rapidly expanding geriatric population, the global viscosupplementation market is set to register tremendous gains over the coming years. one of the most common ailment that affects the elderly is arthritis, a condition where people develop tenderness and swellings in one or more of their joints. Viscosupplementation is a treatment option that, while not a cure, can greatly improve the lubricating properties of the fluid between the joints to facilitate a greater level of mobility.

According to the United Nations, the world’s elderly population is increasing at a considerable pace, with almost all countries recording a notable rise in the number of their geriatric population. With the recorded rise of this demographic, the number of arthritis cases is also expected to rise. This trend is expected to fuel a tremendous growth in demand for viscosupplementation procedures on a global level.

The global viscosupplementation market is classified into different segments on the basis of product, source of origin, end-use, and regional landscape.

Based on product, the viscosupplementation market is divided into single injection, 3 injections, 5 injections. Among these, the 5 injections product segment is anticipated to register substantial gains over the projected timeframe. This treatment procedure addresses more severe cases of osteoarthritis and is prescribed such that the injections are administered one week apart. The segment was valued at over $383.1 million in 2019 and is forecast to witness tremendous revenue growth over the analysis period.

The MEA viscosupplementation market was valued at $49.7 million in 2019 and estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% over the projected timeframe. The Middle East, specifically the UAE, is witnessing a peculiar health trend wherein an increasing number of children are being diagnosed with arthritis. This trend is likely to fuel the aforementioned industry growth.

Some of the prominent players in the viscosupplementation market share are Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Aptissen, Bioventus, Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Mylan Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Wellchem Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd. and Genzyme Corporation among others.

With respect to source of origin, the market is divided in terms of avian origin, and non-avian origin. Among these, the non-avian origin segment was valued at more than $2.1 billion in 2019. The segment is likely to witness remunerative growth as the avian segment is associated to a greater number of adverse events in clinical studies.

Based on end-use, the industry landscape is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Among these, the ambulatory surgical centers segment was valued at $739.8 million in 2019 and is slated to register tremendous growth. This projected growth of the segment can be attributed to the non-invasive nature of the procedure, which can be easily carried out by a trained professional without much assistance.

From a regional perspective, the Latin America viscosupplementation market was valued at $60.3 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at 10.8% through the forecast tome period. According to the UN, the rate of population ageing in Latin America has been one of the fastest in the world. This growing demographic is expected to create the demand that would support the aforementioned rate of growth.

