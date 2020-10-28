Vista Alegre with losses of 2.3 million by September – Executive Digest

Vista Alegre posted losses of € 2.3 million through September versus a positive net result for the same period in 2019, but posted a profit of € 1 million in the third quarter, the brand announced today.

Vista Alegre had made a profit of 3.8 million euros between January and September 2019.

In a statement sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM), Vista Alegre states that it achieved sales of 75.8 million euros and EBITDA for the first nine months of the year [resultado antes de impostos, juros, depreciações e amortizações] was 10.2 million euros “.

“The consolidated results of the Vista Alegre Group for the third quarter of 2020 showed a performance above the third quarter of 2019 with a turnover of 33.2 million euros (24% over the same period in 2019), an EBITDA of 6.1 million Euros (12% more than in the same period in 2019) and a positive net result of one million euros, ”the statement said.

In the third quarter of last year, the profit was 100,000 euros.

In the statement, the company notes that in the penultimate quarter of the year “in a context that has not yet stabilized, the Vista Alegre Group’s results showed remarkable recovery capacity compared to the second quarter when the impact of the pandemic had a very significant negative impact had activity “.

“Sales in the first nine months of 2020 amounted to 75.8 million euros, with a good export performance that increased by 8.4 percentage points compared to the same period”. 4% of Vista Alegre’s turnover increases and reaches 62.4 million euros. “

In September, sales were 11.4 million euros and exceeded the same period by around 13% (10.1 million euros).

“There was an increase in consumption in the retail channel in the last quarter, which had a positive effect on sales growth in the stores. What is remarkable is the very positive development of the online channel, which grew by 122% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period in the previous year, ”emphasizes the group.

“The execution of the contracts secured in the second quarter for two important orders worth 16.2 million euros has boosted sales growth in this third quarter,” he emphasizes.

“Because of the good operational performance of the group and the reduction in investments [investimento] To 3.3 million euros in September, the consolidated net debt in the third quarter of 2020 fell by 3.8 million euros to 98.9 million euros ”, Vista Alegre concludes.