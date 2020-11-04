Vista Alegre’s sales jump 9.3% to 11.8 million in October – Executive Digest

The sales of Vista Alegre rose in October compared to the same month last year by 9.3% to 11.8 million euros, the group announced on Wednesday.

In a statement sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM), Vista Alegre said the group “continued to see activity growth this month, with sales of € 11.8 million in October 2020, up 9.3% (plus one million euros) “.

In October 2019 the turnover was 10.7 million euros.

“In October, with the start of the second wave of the pandemic, there was a drop in store sales in the retail channel, which was a 9.8% decrease over the same period,” says the group, which owns the Atlantis and Bordallo Pinheiro brands .

“On the other hand, online sales continue to perform well, showing a 181% growth over October 2019,” the group adds, noting that the private label channel was the biggest contributor to the increase in sales with an increase of 25.7% in October compared to the same month last year ”.

Cumulative sales reached 87.6 million euros by October, “a decrease of only 8.4% compared to the same period of the previous year,” the statement said.

“With the pandemic crisis currently worsening, the economic outlook depends heavily on its development and on measures to combat it. These measures can have an impact on the Vista Alegre Group’s operations and have a greater impact on retail sales, ”the companies say.