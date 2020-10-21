Visual Analytics in Education Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Oracle, Qlik Technologies, SAS Institute, Tableau, Domo

AMA Latest publication of the Visual Analytics in Education Comprehensive Study by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), Course Format (Live Virtual Class, Classroom Traning), Function (Data Mining, Data Visualization, Advanced Analytics, Others), End User (Higher Education Visual Analytics, K-12 Visual Analytics) Players and Region – Global Market Outlook to 2025” examines the market for Visual Analytics in Education and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Visual Analytics in Education, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

The global Visual Analytics in the Education market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the increasing adoption of e-learning across the world. Visual Analytics is the science of analytical reasoning supported by interactive visual interfaces. Using data mining, statistical analysis, forecasting, text analytics, and optimization and simulation, there are no limits on the insights users can gain. Moreover, the literature in educational research has established that monitoring student learning is a crucial component of high-quality education.

Market Drivers

The Rising Adoption of ERP Solutions by Organizations

The Increasing Demand for Online Education

Market Trend

The Increasing Demand for Quality Education

Growing Popularity of Cloud Computing Solutions

Restraints

Lack of Awareness of the Visualization in Education

Opportunities

Technological Advancement in the Visualization Techniques

Increasing Adoption from Developed as well as Developing Countries

Challenges

Lack of Technical Expertise

How is the Scope of the Study is defined:

Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), Course Format (Live Virtual Class, Classroom Traning), Function (Data Mining, Data Visualization, Advanced Analytics, Others), End User (Higher Education Visual Analytics, K-12 Visual Analytics)

Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Visual Analytics in Educationvendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, productsspecification &comparisons matrixwith recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.

List of players profiled in this report: Oracle (United States), Qlik Technologies (United States), SAS Institute (United States), Tableau (United States), Domo (United States), Dundas Data Visualization (Canada), IBM (United States), Logi Analytics (United States), MicroStrategy (United States) and SAP (Germany).

