Vitamin D can make a difference. But ingestion or “sunbathing” isn’t effective against Covid-19, says study – Executive Digest

According to a clinical study by the Maimonides Institute for Biomedical Research in Cordoba and Reina Sofia Hospital in New York, consuming vitamin D or exposure to sunlight, the UVB radiation of which is essential for its formation, is not effective against the new coronavirus Spain.

José Manuel Quesada, professor at the University of Cordoba, expert in endocrinology and nutrition, explains that exposure to the sun “is also cancerous, albeit with a long latency, and damages the DNA of the skin”. In addition, virtually no vitamin D is synthesized in the northern hemisphere from November to May.

Although foods such as tuna, cod or sardines, dairy products, eggs, liver or grains are rich in vitamin D, they are not enough to make up for the deficit or to achieve the levels required to be effective against Covid-19. According to the professor’s calculations, one day it was necessary to eat two kilos of liver or nine egg yolks or drink five liters of milk.

The same study identified a key element in the creation of the potent chemical: calcifediol, a prohormone that acts as a precursor in the creation of vitamin D in amounts that food and sun cannot reach.

Calcifediol is made in the liver through a chemical reaction thanks to an enzyme, an organic molecule that acts as a catalyst. The compound is almost completely absorbed and quickly increases vitamin D levels in the blood, the study said.

After a pilot study and a randomized study with 76 patients, to which 300 more cases and fifteen hospitals were added, it was shown that Calcifediol acts as an immunomodulator “(a stimulant of the body’s immune system to fight off viruses).

In addition, its effects reduce the acute respiratory distress syndrome that occurs with the worsening of Covid-19 cases. Of the first 76 patients included in the study, 50 received calcifediol and only one had to be admitted to intensive care units. Half of the other 26 who received a placebo went through the intensive care units.

“Calcifediol is what we measure when we want to know how the endocrine system works in relation to vitamin D. We knew that its low levels are common in diseases with respiratory distress syndrome and that neither dietary supplements nor sun exposure are enough to compensate for them, ”explains Professor José Manuel Quesada of the Spanish newspaper El País.

This study will be further developed and deepened.