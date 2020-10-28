Vítor Aguiar e Silva is the winner of the Camões Prize 2020 – Executive Digest

Professor and essayist Vítor Manuel de Aguiar e Silva is the winner of the Camões 2020 award, which the Minister of Culture announced this Tuesday after a jury meeting.

Vítor Manuel de Aguiar e Silva was selected by the jury in recognition of the “transversal importance of his essay work and his active role in questions of Portuguese language policy and the canon of Portuguese language literature,” according to the statement published after the jury meeting of the 32nd Edition of the Camões Prize that took place in Lisbon this Tuesday.

“In the context of literary theory, his work has reconfigured the physiognomy of literary studies in all Portuguese-speaking countries. Literary theory, which has been the subject of successive reformulations, is an emblematic example of systematic thinking that is constantly being revised. The important contribution of his studies to Camões is also worth mentioning, ”added the jury.

The Minister of Culture again emphasizes the “intellectual and academic qualities, but also the humanistic profile with which she decisively characterized generations of students, a little everywhere where she taught, as well as readers”. “His work shows his keen critical sense and his constantly renewed reader’s eye,” added Graça Fonseca.

Vítor Manuel de Aguiar e Silva, essayist and university professor, was born in Penalva do Castelo in 1939. He received all of his degrees and degrees from the University of Coimbra and was a full professor in the Faculty of Letters until 1989, the year he applied for transfer at the University of Minho.

At this university he was a full professor at the Institute for Letters and Human Sciences, founded and directed the Center for Humanistic Studies and the journal Diacrítica. From June 1990 to July 2002, when he retired, he was also Vice Chancellor.

Vítor Aguiar e Silva devoted himself in particular to the study of literary theory – an area in which the relevance of his teaching and research is recognized nationally and internationally – as well as Portuguese literature on Mannerism, Baroque and Modernism. His research focused mainly on Kamonistik.

The essayist has received several awards including the Vergílio Ferreira Prize in 2002, awarded by the University of Évora, the Vida Literária Prize in 2007, launched by the Portuguese Association of Writers and Caixa Geral de Depósitos, and the Vasco Graça Moura Prize of Cultural Citizenship in 2018.

The Camões Prize for Portuguese Literature was established in 1988 by Portugal and Brazil with the aim of distinguishing an author “whose work contributes to the projection and recognition of the literary and cultural heritage of the common language”.

It was first attributed to the writer Miguel Torga in 1989. In 2019, the Brazilian musician and writer Chico Buarque, author of “Leite Derramado” and “Budapeste”, among others, awarded the prize.

According to the text of the Constituent Protocol, signed in Brasilia on June 22, 1988 and published in November of the same year, the prize annually recognizes “a Portuguese-speaking author who, for the intrinsic value of his work, has contributed to the enrichment of the literary and cultural heritage the common language ”.

Portugal and Brazil top the list of Camões Prize winners with 13 winners each, followed by Mozambique and Cape Verde with two winners each and one Angolan and one Luso-Angolan author.

The history of the award has only one rejection, precisely that of the Luso-Angolan Luandino Vieira in 2006.