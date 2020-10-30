“Vitória”: The “Central do Brasil” program reaches its 100th edition

The program Central do Brasil, which is produced by Brasil de Fato in collaboration with TVT, appears on Friday (30) for the 100th time. Starting with the suggestion to approach the country from a more popular, pluralistic and also more analytical perspective, the program brings different content daily, alternating between the highlights of the Brazilian news and interviews with political and artistic personalities.

The program was produced with the support of the popular movements and the Fronts Brasil Popular (FBP) and Povo Sem Medo and celebrates more than three months on the way. It begins to solidify with the listeners and viewers who follow its broadcast.

“We are happy that we made it this far. And it’s a surprise too, because we start a program with a promise and don’t know if we can handle it. There are practical difficulties – how to make the program, how to do it in the middle of the pandemic, how to record, how to edit it, how to hire people in different places when they want to get involved and build a joint project. I think this is also out of date because it was difficult in the beginning. We look at the 100th program and say: “It was difficult, but we are already in the right mood, we can really do it and in a high quality way,” says journalist and presenter Pamela Oliveira.

She says the program was born with the aim of reaching different social niches, but specifically members of popular movements interested in high quality television and radio content. “I think we achieved this and reached out to different audiences. We understand it’s a win because the program has been very well received. “

When asked what she expects for the next steps of the program, the communicator expects politicized coverage of the 2020 elections as well as a continuation of the new developments of the coronavirus crisis.

“And since we were born in a way that is linked to the pandemic, now is the time to think about how we will deal with the reopening, the vaccine controversy, etc. All of this, about humans to convey a high quality opinion. ” says Pamela.

In this Friday’s edition, the singer and composer Teresa Cristina is featured as a special highlight. Central do Brasil is on the air at different times from Monday to Friday, depending on the vehicle. On TVT, on TV Comunitária Rio (Channel 6 NET Rio), on Youtube and on Facebook, the broadcast starts at 7.45 p.m. On Rádio Brasil Atual (98.9 FM SP), on TVU PE (Canal 11 Recife) and on the web radio Brasil de Fato, the program starts at 8 p.m.

