Vladimir Herzog: 45 years after the journalist’s death

The journalist Vladimir Herzog, Vlado, as he was called, was murdered on October 25, 1975 by the military dictatorship in Brazil (1964 to 1985). He turned 45 on Sunday. The crime came after he volunteered to testify with the Information Operations Department – Center for Internal Defense Operations (DOI-CODI).

On the occasion of the appointment, the Vladimir Herzog Institute offered an interview to talk a little about the life of this great media professional. With a prestige on a global level, the journalist had worked in several national media such as the state of São Paulo and international media such as the BBC in London.

“Vladimir Herzog remains alive and present in all the actions of the institute, created to keep his memory alive and to honor the legacy and values ​​he defended in life,” commented Rogério Sottili, executive director of the institute. According to him, speaking about Vlado also speaks about Brazil in the present because if you resume the violence committed in the past, the brutalities of the present are easier to see. “We still live with state violence, human rights violations, attacks on our democracy, persecution of social movements, culture, journalists and all forms of freedom of expression,” added Sottili.

The director notes that precisely because Brazilian citizens were unable to deal with the authoritarian past, a fascist government is practicing similar violence today. “Our obligation to awaken the memory of Vlado’s death is to remember the past so as not to repeat it.”

According to the institute, which was founded in 2009 by Vlado’s family, friends and former colleagues of the journalist, “The Brazilian state was convicted of arrest, torture and death of the child in 1978 on the basis of a lawsuit brought by the Herzog family, journalist.” The main aim of founding the institute was to fight for values ​​that defend “democracy, human rights and freedom of expression,” explains the director.

The year 1975

In the year of his death, Vladimir Herzog held a highly relevant position at TV Cultura. Sotilli emphasizes: “Vlado has worked in major media such as the O Estado de São Paulo newspaper, the BBC in London and Visão magazine.” There was a lot of social excitement at the time, especially among professionals who tried to deny the farce of the suicide idea created by the military.

Sotilli emphasizes: “I would particularly like to highlight the courageous performance of the Union of Journalists of São Paulo, with the participation of Audálio Dantas, Juca Kfouri and Fernando Pacheco Jordão, who fought hard to ensure that the version of suicide falsified by the military does not prevail.”

For the director of the institute, Clarice Herzog, who has been fighting for “justice and the responsibility of the Brazilian state for the torture and murder of her husband” for more than four decades, was primarily responsible for the rejection of the version of the experiment in his own life.

“Beginning of the end of the dictatorship”

On October 31, 1975, six days after the event, an ecumenical act took place in the Catedral da Sé in downtown São Paulo. Sotilli emphasizes: “During the military dictatorship, thousands of citizens between 8 and 10,000 people gathered to show their respect to Vlado and to protest peacefully against the regime. It was the first public act of this magnitude on this scale that faced the military dictatorship. “” […] That is why we have always said that this law ushered in the beginning of the end of the dictatorship. “

Another journalist’s view

The journalist and professor Cid de Queiroz Benjamin did not know Vlado, but he knows that everyone who lived with him has a lot of respect and highly values ​​the professional who was Vladimir Herzog. “With his murder, he became a symbol of resistance against the dictatorship,” he says.

Benjamin is proud to have joined a generation that has really fought for social change. He, who was part of the October 8th Revolutionary Movement (MR8), says generosity and detachment went down in history.

The journalist sums up: “The dictatorship has committed crimes against the people. Not only have journalists been victims of censorship and repression of their jobs, but many of them have also experienced arrest, torture and death. “

History x journalism relationship

Historian Leonardo Botega believes that both journalism and history belong to an important area of ​​human knowledge: the “humanities”. When asked about the relationship between the two fields of knowledge, Botega explained that journalism “can be limited by the forces of political, economic and power play, especially by its trade relations”. The other field, however, according to the historian, does not have the right to “hide the sources”, but is less subject to commercial advertising. “It seems to me that the pressures of the market and the acceleration of the information time have been much more perverse in journalism than in history,” he says.

For Botega, Herzog is a strengthening character in the process of opposition to the civil-military dictatorship. “Vlado’s murder comes at a time when the population was showing signs that the dictatorship was not as popular as the official advertisements were trying to demonstrate.”

According to him, who was born two years after Herzog’s death, he did not experience the “hardest” period of the dictatorship in his words. However, his family had considerable political involvement, with the parents even attending the funeral of ex-President João Goulart in 1976, “where the screams of amnesty strongly shaped the funeral rites.”

Botega also comments that he was six years old when there were movements for Diretas Já and that he remembers the great mobilization and joy of the people in the elections, albeit indirectly, from Tancredo Neves, as well as the excitement among the population that marked his funeral. And he comes to the conclusion: “My memory as a“ non-historian ”comes from the time of redemocratization, a time of great hope, when the defense of the dictatorship defended an aberration. Just look at the mediocre performance that candidates associated with the dictatorial government had in 1989. “

