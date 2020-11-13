VoIP Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Rising demand for affordable and reliable communication services worldwide will be one of the key trends driving VoIP market growth over the forecast period. VoIP is a rapidly advancing technology that uses internet to make phone calls rather than conventional telephone systems. The cost of using a VoIP service is relatively low, especially for long-distance communication. Companies are increasingly leveraging VoIP solutions to improve their productivity and enhance mobility.

The VoIP market has garnered major share in developed nations owing to presence of high-speed broadband infrastructures which eliminate the need for maintaining a separate telecommunications network. In addition to making voice calls, VoIP can also conduct video conferencing calls, eventually allowing businesses to visually communicate with co-workers and clients to discuss deals, files, documents and agendas more effectively.

Recent years have witnessed widespread adoption of cloud-based VoIP solutions. Cloud-enabled communication systems allow enterprise to scale up or down as per their business requirements, while enabling them to manage collaborate cost-effectively. In addition, these platforms eliminate the need to install any additional hardware equipment.

Phone-to-phone VoIP industryis projected to witness a CAGR of more than 17% through 2025. VoIP service providers today are providing affordable plans for domestic as well as international calling. The increasing penetration of smartphones and advanced features of VoIP, such as call waiting and routing will certainly augment its adoption.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the VoIP Market. They are as follows:

Aerohive Networks, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (Nokia Networks), Amazon Web Services, Inc., Aryaka Networks, Inc., AT&T Inc., Broadcom Ltd., Century Link, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., CloudGenix Inc., Cradlepoint, Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Rackspace Holdings Inc., Silver Peak Systems, Inc., Talari Networks Inc.(Oracle), Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc.

VoIP implementation across educational institutions is gaining momentum due to growing use of IP phones and smartphone applications among classes to enable collaboration and conduct seminars without being physically present. The demand for VoIP services across the education sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% through 2025.

Additionally, phone systems are being extensively used by school and college authorities, as they ensure a seamless voice communication, to stay in touch with parents and provide updates and alerts regarding the student’s progress and behavior. Educational institutions are switching to IP phone systems as traditional phones incur huge calling charges.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 5. VoIP Market, By Type

5.1. Key trends, by type

5.2. Integrated access/SIP trunking

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.3. Managed IB PBX

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.4. Hosted IB PBX

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6. VoIP Market, By Access Type

6.1. Key trends, by access type

6.2. Phone to phone

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3. Computer to computer

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4. Computer to phone

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 7. VoIP Market, By Call Type

7.1. Key trends, by call type

7.2. International VoIP calls

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

7.3. Domestic VoIP calls

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 8. VoIP Market, By Medium Type

8.1. Key trends, by medium type

8.2. Fixed

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

8.3. Mobile

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

