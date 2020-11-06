Von der Leyen and Boris Johnson take stock this Saturday by phone – Executive Digest

The President of the European Commission and the UK Prime Minister will telephone on Saturday afternoon to discuss the state of negotiations on the future post-Brexit relationship between the European Union and the UK.

The announcement of this telephone conversation between Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson – the third between the two heads of state and government since the intensification of negotiations between the EU and London in order to reach an agreement before the end of the year – was made in Brussels on the previous year European Commission spokesman.

Von der Leyen and Boris Johnson will take stock of the negotiations after two weeks of talks, which both parties believe have not made much progress, making a no-deal scenario more and more likely (without waking up).

Last Wednesday, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier stated that “despite the EU’s efforts to find solutions, there are still very serious differences in the“ level playing field ”. [igualdade de condições entre empresas]guide [a criação de um mecanismo para resolver diferendos comerciais] and fishing ”.

The negotiator also mentioned that the issues in question are “essential conditions for any type of economic partnership” and stressed that “the EU is ready for all scenarios”.

UK negotiating team leader David Frost also admitted that there are “big differences” with the EU in terms of a post-Brexit deal. United Kingdom”.

Negotiations between the EU and the UK on a post-Brexit trade agreement are in their final stages. The negotiators point to mid-November as the deadline for reaching an agreement as the national parliaments are still doing so and would have to ratify it before the end of the transition period on December 31st.