“Vote! Vote! Vote!”: Donald Trump releases a video with dances to call for a vote in the US presidential election – World

The President of the United States today called for the presidential election with a two-minute video showing fragments of the dances he performed during his rallies to the Village People Group’s popular song “YMCA”.

Donald Trump, who has already finished his election campaign for today’s presidential election, followed the pictures from the video published on the social network Twitter with the message: “VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!”.

The video, in which he appears without a mask at different times during his rallies in different states, shows his popular choreography, which essentially consists of a movement of arms and hips that follow the rhythm of the song that the North American group started in 1978 seems .

POLL! POLL! Pic.twitter.com/85ySh1KYkh

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020