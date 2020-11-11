VSAT Market by Future Demand Insights and Leading Players Analysis over 2020 – 2026

Middle East & Africa VSAT market will witness substantial growth over the coming years. Rapidly increasing requirement for establishing high speed data connection in mining operations to ensure effective communication will support market growth in the region.

The VSAT market is forecast to register tremendous gains over the coming years owing to the growing product demand from maritime industry, need for high-speed data connections in mining, and government initiatives for digitizing the economies. VSAT also known as very small aperture terminal is a satellite communications system that serve business users and households. Dish antenna in households for D2H or at the top of buildings is one of the examples of VSAT terminal. This technology was an tremendous benefit for the maritime industry and further changed the business phase with modernization.

VSAT satellite technology can operate in different frequencies, sizes, and shapes. It mainly has two parts, an indoor unit and an outdoor unit. The indoor unit comprises of an IP router and satellite modem connecting to an Ethernet interface or a computer. Meanwhile, outdoor unit comprises of a dish antenna, LNB (Low Noise Block Downconverter), BUC (Block Upconverter), the feed, and a dish antenna. Whether a vessel, vehicle or at a fixed place, the antennas are helpful in solving the connectivity issues for government agencies, explorers, scientists, RV owners, businesses and race teams.

VSAT market is bifurcated in terms of band, terminal, application, network architecture, platform, and regional landscape.

With respect to band, the VSAT market is classified into P,L,S; K, Ka; Ku; and C. Among these the C band segment will foresee substantial gains over the coming years. Increasing application of dedicated short-range communication such as smart communication between vehicles is likely to support segmental growth. Frequencies in C band are capable of performing extremely well in harsh weather conditions, ideal for regions that experience heavy rainfalls, which makes it a reliable solution. In comparison to Ku band, from a commercial point of view, C band is ideal for satellite applications that require larger bandwidth since the license fees for C band is less expensive.

In terms of application, the overall VSAT market is categorized into voice communication, private network, data transfer, and video broadcasting. Among these, the voice communication segment is likely to grow tremendously over the coming years. Rising demand of voice communication at personal and enterprise level will surge segment growth.

From a regional frame of reference, Latin America VSAT market will witness tremendous gains owing to the efforts taken by regional government to digitize economies thereby supporting the market demand.

