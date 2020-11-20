Waiting art

Chemnitz.

Loops, knots, threads, fabrics, carpets dominate the two exhibitions in the Chemnitz art collections, which could not be opened during the current closure. “And now things are desperately waiting to be seen,” says Sabine Maria Schmidt, curator of “Musterung”, a high-level international exhibition on “Pop and politics in contemporary textile art”.

Corresponds to “Yeux de Paon”, the eye of the peacock, a multi-room installation by Olaf Nicolai that harks back to the tradition of the Chemnitz textile industry and was curated by Antje Neumann-Golle. These two exhibitions in particular make it clear that the Internet can only very imperfectly replace a real museum visit. “We are very active on Instagram”, describes Sabine Maria Schmidt, Facebook and a blog will be used more intensively in the coming weeks. But he also points out that an Internet presence means a lot of work – “it’s like creating an additional exhibition” – and shouldn’t “vanish on the Internet”. That’s why there is a scale in front of images in Instagram movies and it only allows for imperfect insights. Always in the hope that the museums will reopen in the near future.

Then visitors could convince themselves of the luster of peacock-eye printed fabrics from silk manufacturer Crimmitschau, with which Olaf Nicolai remembers a motif on Bulgarian pottery that was popular in GDR times. References to craftsmanship and industry derive from minimal irregularities in the model. Likewise, with a slide show connecting the history of Goeritz’s traditional textile factories with events from local and national history: wars, peace agreements, labor disputes, Stephan Hermlin’s award with the Heinrich Heine Prize, the publicist Addi Jacobi. Overshadowed by a brilliant quote from Charles Darwin, who certified the peacock with its long train more like a dandy than a warrior, but sometimes engages in fierce battles. Beauty wants to be defended.

But all of this can be seen in Honoré Daumier’s “tragic-classical physiognomies”, an important graphic series that entrepreneur Erich Goeritz has donated to art collections – a link that “Olaf Nicolai specifically wanted”, according to Antje Neumann-Golle and adds: “Not all of this can be transmitted digitally”.

As well as the tactile sensation of the different fabrics, leathers, surfaces, textile materials that the 20 artists used for their almost 70 contributions to “modeling”. The first work, a computer-generated wallpaper designed by Tim Berresheim of Aachen, also appears to depict something textile, but has nothing to do with the materiality of actual fabrics. It already indicates how widely the term “textile art” has been used. Oliver Sieber’s photos also portray fabrics only as a symbol of belonging to the group in youth cultures. Laure Prouvost of France combines classic textile images with multimedia elements such as videos, which add another story to her carpet stories. Alexandra Bircken uses everyday fabrics for her installations, such as motorcycle suits sold on the Internet after accidents. The artist cuts the clothes and thus places the body and clothing in a strangely exciting and oppressive relationship that gives human frailty a very special expression. Other artists such as Sara Sizer, Helen Mirra, Erika Hock and Tobias Hartmann play more with structures, sometimes with minimal changes in textile surfaces, special threads, textures.

The works of the Russian artist Yelena Popova, who lives in England, have clearer political references. His tapestries are reminiscent of the graphics of the Russian avant-gardes and, like a large-scale installation, deal with the use of nuclear energy. The works of the Polish artist Magdalena Kita, who lives in Cologne, are refreshing and sometimes surprisingly cheeky. Animal skins painted with female erotic motifs (from the second hand shop) and towels intended for men with equally clear erotic depictions play with gender images and their cramps. Roland Stratmann’s patchwork rhino, which fits many clothes, is just as fun but lighter.

Berlin artist Rosemarie Trockel deals critically and often in depth with the aesthetics of pop culture. The concept artist had already drawn attention to herself in the 1980s with her sometimes seemingly endless knitting, to put it “ironic pieces of domesticated femininity and hard domestic work”. She is also involved outside of art, just like Tim Berresheim and Micha Kuball, who is represented at the “Gegenwarten” in Chemnitz, together with artists such as Gerhard Richter and Markus Lüpertz, works for the “Money emergency for homeless, refugees and children “Gift of the Cologne humanitarian organization.

The exhibition continues the tradition of the Chemnitz Museum’s collection of classic textiles, a must-see and original, visually impressive, but not always easily accessible. But like classic fabrics, these works also appear more disturbing in reality than on screen. Sabine Maria Schmidt: “This is why it is important for museums to remain open spaces – with their aesthetics, their slowness. We had already considered Corona for the exhibition.”

kunstsammlungen-chemnitz.de