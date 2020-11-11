Wanja Mues: In «Tatort» I prefer to play the villain

For actor Wanja Mues, it’s especially exciting to explore the depths of the villains.

Dresden (AP) – For actor Wanja Mues, shooting the new “Tatort” from Saxony was something of a home game. “I have Dresden in my blood, so to speak,” the 46-year-old said a few days before the new episode of “Tatort” “Parasomnia” (Sunday) was broadcast by the German news agency.

His father is from the Saxon capital and went to the West with his parents as a teenager. “When I was a child, we used to visit my great-grandmother in the city.” The shoot was “an extra candy”. “When I am there, talking immediately turns into silence, as was done with my father and his people.”

In the 10th case of the Dresden squad, Mues plays the father of a traumatized 16-year-old who surprises a killer in the former family home. It is a thriller and a psychodrama in which the search for an author becomes almost a secondary issue.

Mues doesn’t really like watching thrillers. “At these times of the day, it’s sometimes too horror and psycho for me in the news,” he admits. “Personally, I am currently looking for something cheerful in my film consumption in these times of crisis.” But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like making thrillers. “It’s not as easy as something like this happens and, like comedy, it’s high art.”

Mues has been an investigator on ZDF for years (“A case for two”, “Stralsund”).