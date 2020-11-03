Water shortages in Curitiba and the metropolitan area is not just to blame

Curitiba and the metropolitan area experienced a rotation of 36 hours with water and 36 hours without supplies. The general average of reservoirs in the region is 27.96% of capacity.

Although it is announced that hundreds of millions of reais will be invested in this period of drought and rotation, the priority of Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná (Sanepar) in recent years has not been in its core activity, but in remuneration of its shareholders. From 2011 to 2019, the company’s net income soared nearly 700% and dividends paid to shareholders increased around 780%. The growth of investments in the improvement and expansion of the sector over the same period was 150%, as announced by the Ministry of Statistics and Socio-Economic Studies (Dieese-PR).

The water crisis that the city is facing has therefore already been predicted. A 1995 study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), still under the government of Itamar Franco, found that Curitiba and the metropolitan area needed to increase their water production by 8,000 liters per second by 2015 to meet a demand of 15,000 liters due to the expectation of population growth. Several investments would have to be made for this.

The city of Curitiba’s water plan, updated at the end of 2017, also estimated the production needs of at least 12,000 liters per second in 2020. The main reinforcement would take place with the commissioning of the Miringuava dam in São José dos Pinhais. Completion is planned for 2016 and would add 2,000 liters to the system add per second. The work has been suspended for a long time and will be finished at best by mid-2021 without helping with the current drought.

Sanepar does not disclose the current figures for total water production, but excluding the entry of Miringuava and other ongoing work, it is estimated that the system is currently producing less than 10,000 liters per second. Inadequate to supply the approximately 3.2 million inhabitants of the 11 cities that make up the so-called integrated supply with Curitiba (Saic).

Reservoir situation (27/10):

Iraí, 15.6%

Pass sauna, 35.54%

Piraquara 1, 24.23%

Piraquara 2, 49%

