Water Taxi Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook by 2024

The Asian zone is expected to contribute commendably toward the growth of water taxi market, owing to the increasing involvement of private and public sectors in the deployment of water taxi services. For the record, merely a few months earlier, the Indian ride-hailing service provider OLA signed a MoU with the government of Assam to launch a water taxi service in the state. This project is most likely to strengthen the transportation network across North India. In addition, the mobile-based transportation system will help local government enhance the state’s tourism prospects.

The increasing requirement for quick, emission-free transport has been a major driver for water taxi market growth. Water transportation has been gaining more and more popularity lately, pertaining to its cost-effective and fuel-efficient benefits over conventional transportation. Having recognized the same, regional governments have been majorly investing in the tourism industry, generating lucrative opportunities for water taxi industry players. The deployment of water taxis in numerous public and private water bodies has indeed helped reduce vehicular traffic congestion in the city – a principal factor that has been extensively responsible for stimulating water taxi industry share.

Recreational activities such as boating have taken on a diverse significance in recent times, on account of which numerous private companies are deploying water buses on large scale. This in consequence, has prompted the entry of new contenders in water taxi market and a slew of unique product launches. Say for example, the French startup SEABUBBLES has been testing its new electric hydrofoil water taxi – a battery powered water bus that reduces air drag and attains greater speed, in Switzerland for quite a while now. The company now looks forward to deploying electric boats for transportation in lakes and rivers across European countries.

The increasing deployment of these water vehicles has generated profitable growth opportunities for water taxi industry firms. In order to achieve a dominant position across this vertical, most of the prominent biggies are focusing on the development of green boating systems that are driven by renewable energy. Though this transit system is clean and emission-free, in some cases, the speed factor of some of the green taxis have put a dampener on the overall product demand. In order to combat the same, companies have been constantly working enhancing product features and its capability.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4. Water Taxi Market, By Product

4.1. Global water taxi market share by product, 2017 & 2024

4.2. Ferries

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Cruise

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Yachts

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.5. Sail boats

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. Water Taxi Market, By Fuel

5.1. Global water taxi market share by fuel, 2017 & 2024

5.2. Electric

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Diesel

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.4. Hybrid

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.5. Others (Gas, Natural gas)

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

