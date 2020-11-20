water testing & analysis Market 2020 Revenue Share, SWOT Analysis, Product Types, Analysis and Forecast Presumption till 2026

Global water testing & analysis market Size study, by Product (Toc analyzer, ph meter, dissolved oxygen meter, conductivity sensors and turbidity meter) Product Type (portable, handheld, benchtop and other product types) Application (includes laboratory, industrial, environmental, government and other applications) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025.

Global water testing & analysis market is valued approximately USD 3.1 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Increasing awareness about environmental degradation and government efforts to promote sustainable development are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of water testing & analysis globally. Global water testing & analysis market is majorly driven by government investments policies to promote water testing and analysis. As per the United States Environmental Protection Agency in February 2018, the agency has awarded funds around $172.3 million to State of California for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure improvements. These investments help to capitalize its drinking water and clean water state revolving fund programs. Similarly, as per the European Union on November 2017, Europe and India has joined hands to support research and innovation to improve water quality. The allocation of the European Union to India, the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Science & Technology organized an event on 3th November 2017 with an aim to present their joint call on research and innovation to improve the quality of water. Europe and India has invested funds of around $30 million in order to improve the waste water management, drinking water and real time monitoring and control systems. At the EU-India Summit 2016, the usefulness to address these issues was recognized. These investments may support researches in real time monitoring and control systems which is primarily used to improve the quality of ground water that has a positive impact on the growth of the water testing and analysis market. As a result, the demand & adoption of water testing and analysis technologies would increase globally. However, limited market penetration for water testing and analysis instruments in non-industrial application and reluctance of municipal bodies to adopt new technologies are some major factors that impede the growth of the water testing & analysis market over the forecast period.

The leading Market players mainly include-

o Abb Ltd.

o General Electric Company

o Danaher Corporation

o Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

o Tintometer Gmbh

o Agilent Technologies Inc.

o Emerson Electric Co.

o Horiba, Ltd.

o Honeywell International Inc.

o Shimadzu Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Toc Analyzer

o Ph Meter

o Dissolved Oxygen Meter

o Conductivity Sensors

o Turbidity Meter

By Product type:

o Portable

o Handheld

o Benchtop

o Other product types

By Application:

o Laboratory

o Industrial

o Environmental

o Government

o Other Applications



Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

