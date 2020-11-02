“We never stopped being in an emergency” – Executive Digest

When asked whether Portugal is in need again, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa guarantees: “We have never stopped being”. In an interview with RTP, the President of the Republic explains that each emergency took the form of a state of emergency, but that it was a new phenomenon and the economy was stabilized. But that doesn’t happen now.

When analyzing the route taken so far, the Portuguese head of state shows that the tests had the best response capacity in the country, but were not sufficiently increased during the screening. He also mentions that the recruitment of health professionals has been delayed.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will receive the social partners between Tuesday and Wednesday after hearing the nine parliamentary parties today. Before Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa started listening to the political parties this morning, he received the Prime Minister while António Costa proposed that the state of emergency be imposed “preventively”.

It is recalled that between March 19 and May 2, Portugal was in a state of emergency. The State of Emergency Declaration may provide for the suspension of some rights, freedoms and guarantees for a maximum period of 15 days that can be renewed.

