Weapon Mounts Market 2020: Evolving Technology, Trends And Industry Analysis To 2026

The global weapon mounts market size is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Higher demand for modern weapons systems along with technological developments to enhance the operational characteristics will stimulate weapon mounts market forecast over the next few years. Consistently rising defense expenditure across developed nations is a key factor bolstering the sector.

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., Saab AB, Moog Inc., Rheinmetall AG, ST Engineering, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems are some of the leading weapon mount manufacturers. There is a surge in investments made by these companies on R&D activities to work on product differentiation and progression.

The UNIDEF has launched innovative and strong gun mounting systems produced from lightweight materials, that are widely adopted across land platforms, helicopters, and small boats. Reports state that the global weapon mounts market size will be valued at yearly revenues of more than USD 2 billion by 2026.

Preference for remote weapon systems

Remotely-operated weapon mounts offer high accuracy and improved target control to a diverse number of weapons. The segment is projected to contribute to more than 25% of the overall revenue in the coming years as the systems offer maximum safety to the operators. The industry for manually-operated mounts is estimated to hold a major share considering the low prices and simplistic operations of the mounting systems.

Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd (EOS), an Australian innovative firm, won a contract worth over $94 million to supply 251 remote weapon stations, to enhance the lethality of the protected mobility vehicles for the Australian Defense Forces in February 2020.

Consistent demand across sea defense

Revenue from non-static weapon mounts is estimated to strike a CAGR of over 2.5% through 2026, due to a higher demand for low weight as well as portable monopods and bipods from sniper troops. Increasing adoption across infantry fighting and armored combat vehicles, as well as main battle and light tanks, will bring substantial share for the static weapon mount market in the coming years.

The sea weapon mounts industry share could reach more than USD 40 million by 2026, owing to an augmented demand for submarines, destroyers, frigates, corvettes, and coastal patrol crafts. There is a consistent rise in maritime territorial disputes, smuggling, and terrorist activities urging various countries to align in the process to strengthen their maritime competency to enforce the naval defense sector, subsequently boosting the business prospects for the overall market.

Strong regional factors define trends

Europe is a major consumer of weapon mounts and the regional market is anticipated to record a 2% CAGR up to 2026. This is owing to the increasing focus to develop armaments by the European Union members. Also, the Asia Pacific weapon mounts market, due to a constant surge in supportive policies and defense spending, will drive the regional landscape.

The rising production and supply activities across U.S. are likely to attract considerable competition from European contenders like Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom over the coming years. These nations are witnessing a large deployment of combat and anti-submarine warfare aircraft. Central and North European regions are implementing some of the major military procurement programs considering the growing conflicts with Russia.

Global weapon mounts suppliers are collaborating with military technicians and engineers through long-term agreements to manufacture efficient weapon mounts albeit the present coronavirus pandemic. For instance, the U.S. Army engineers have come up with a stable mounting system to assist in lowering the vibrations and restrict the jamming of weapons during firing.

