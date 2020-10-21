Wearable Cardiac Devices Market 2026: Current Trends & Future Growth Opportunities

The global wearable cardiac devices market is estimated to foresee significant growth over the forthcoming timespan due to the growing awareness about the several benefits of these devices. Additionally, other features like low cost and ease of use of the product are further increase their deployment across the globe. Wearable technologies can be advanced using innovative solutions in the coming years owing to several arising healthcare problems which is further augmenting the overall market size

Continuous and long-term cardiac health indicator monitoring is crucial for making a clinical assessment of the patients. Rapid advancement in wearable cardiac devices, coupled with medical product miniaturization will offer significant contributions to stimulating wearable cardiac devices market trends.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4711

In terms of product, the wearable cardiac devices market is categorized into patch, defibrillators, Holter monitors, and others. Of these, the patch segment is projected to foresee immense growth due to the frequent product launches. In addition, other factors like ease of handling and monitoring by patients without needing help from a doctor, is driving its demand in the industry. The patch segment is estimated to expand at a tremendous CAGR of more than 26.7% through the analysis period.

With respect to application, the wearable cardiac devices market is classified into home healthcare, remote patient monitoring, and others. A significant drop in the hospital visit and eventually reducing cost is the prime factor augmenting the demand for remote patient monitoring. In addition, monitoring crucial cardiac indicators from any particular location, and rising implementation of remote patient monitoring technologies across developing nations is likely to complement the overall segment size over the coming years. In fact, the segment is expected to exceed a valuation of $1.5 billion by the end of 2026.

On the regional front, the North America wearable cardiac devices industry is projected to observe significant growth owing to the increasing product adoption in the region. In addition, the rising demand for non-invasive devices, growing disposable income, as well as rising awareness about wearable cardiac devices should further complement the regional industry share. The North America wearable cardiac devices industry is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 22.9% through the analysis period.

Key wearable cardiac devices market participants include Welch Allyn, Philips, BioTelemetry, iRhythm Technologies, and Zoll Medical Corporation, among others. These players are focused on various growth strategies such as M&A, product launch, and innovations. For example, BioTelemetry Inc. entered an acquisition deal with Geneva Healthcare to strengthen the cardiac monitoring portfolio of BioTelemetry.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4711

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Wearable Cardiac devices Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Holter monitors

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Patch

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Defibrillators

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Wearable Cardiac Devices Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Home healthcare

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Remote patient monitoring

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/wearable-cardiac-devices-market