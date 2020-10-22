Wearable Medical Device Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Fitbit, Philips, Garmin, Lifewatch

Latest Research Study on Wearable Medical Device Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Wearable Medical Device Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Wearable Medical Device. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

Fitbit (United States), Philips (Netherlands), Garmin (United States), Lifewatch AG (Switzerland), Omron (Japan), Drägerwerk AG (Germany), Nokia Technologies (Finland), Jawbone (United States), Polar Electro (Finland) and Activeinsights (United Kingdom)

A wearable medical device can be defined as a device, which is autonomous, non-invasive, and performs a specific medical function such as monitoring or support over a prolonged period of time. The term wearable implies that the support environment is either a piece of clothing or the human body. Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated into activity monitors, smart watches, smart clothing, and patches, among others. Based on the application, the market has been classified into sports & fitness, remote patient monitoring, and home healthcare. Technological advancements in wearable medical devices are one of the major factor contributing to the growth of the market.

According to AMA, the Global Wearable Medical Device market is expected to see growth rate of 19.1%

Market Drivers

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones As Well As Growing Number of Smartphone-Based Healthcare Apps Compatible with Wearable Devices

Increasing Preference for Wireless Connectivity among Healthcare Providers

Technological Advancements in Wearable Medical Devices

Increasing People Focus on Physical Fitness

Market Trend

Smaller and Lightweight Wearables Medical Devices

The Use of Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Wearable Apps

Restraints

High Cost of Wearable Devices and Lack of Reimbursement

Data Security Issues

Opportunities

Growing Awareness and Preference for Home Healthcare

The Increasing Spending Power on Healthcare among the Developing Regions

Challenges

Limited Battery Life

Complexity in the Design of Devices

Type (Activity Monitors, Smart Watches, Smart Clothing, Patches), Application (Sports & Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Online Channel, Hypermarkets, Others), Device Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices {Vital Sign Monitoring Devices (Heart Rate Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Blood Pressure Monitors), Glucose Monitoring Devices, Sleep Monitoring Devices, Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices}, Therapeutic Devices)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Wearable Medical Device Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

