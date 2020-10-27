Wearable Medical Devices Market 2020 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2027

Market Study Report Add New 2020-2025 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Report to its research database presenting an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The Global Wearable Medical Devices market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of global Industry.

Major market player included in this report are:

Apple Inc Fitbit, Inc OMRON Corporation Garmin Ltd. Kokinkliji Philips N.V. Medtronic plc GE Healthcare Biotelemetry Inc. Dexcom Inc. Abbott Laboratories

Wearable medical devices are the devices that are attached, worn or handheld devices which monitor and analyze metabolic changes that happen in the body as well as record data. Such devices have always been portable, user-friendly as well as non-invasive devices.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Activity Monitors Smartwatches Smart Clothing Others

by Distribution Channel

Pharmacies Online Channel Hypermarkets

by Device Type

Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices Therapeutic Devices by Application Sports & Fitness Remote Patient Monitoring Home Healthcare

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of the World

Wearable Medical Devices are used to monitor blood sugar levels, blood pressure levels, heart rate, sleep patterns, sleep apnea disease, skin temperature, etc., creating results in very short time. The increase in the number of patients with chronic medical conditions as well as the increase in geriatric population are key factors propelling the growth of remote patient monitoring (RPM) services worldwide.

For example, the number of deaths due to neurological disorders has risen over the last three decades, from 6.5 million in 1990 to 9 million in 2016, as per Feigin V.L. Published in the Journal of Neuroepidemiology 2019. The whole increasing prevalence is expected to significantly boost the demand for remote patient surveillance devices. In addition, due to sedentary lifestyles, the incidence and prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, like diabetes and hypertension, is forecasted to increase during the forecast period, which can be opportunity factors.

Reluctance to shift from conventional devices to wearable devices, lack of awareness of the general population, issues related to devices like accuracy, memory problems, etc., can, however, restrain market growth.

The regional analysis of global Wearable Medical Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading segment due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes and cancer in the region.

In addition, the increase in chronic diseases that require routine monitoring as well as the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure is probable to further boost market growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to see exponential growth during the forecast period. Major factors that boost market growth were also favorable government initiatives for the use of such medical devices, an increase in the geriatric population base and an increase in healthcare expenditure in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

