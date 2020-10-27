Wearable Medical Devices Market 2020 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2027

Market Study Report Add New 2020-2025 Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Report to its research database presenting an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The Global Wearable Medical Devices market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of global Industry.

The global Wearable Medical Devices market size is expected to reach USD 85.6 billion by 2027.

Request Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2963844/?utm_source=illadelink&utm_medium=SHR

Market participants such as Medtronic plc, OMRON Corp., Biotelemetry Inc., Apple, Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Dexcom Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Verily Life Sciences, GE Healthcare, Bio-Beat Technologies, Masimo Corporation, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Preventice Solutions, Inc., CONTEC Medical Systems Co. Ltd, VitalConnect, Minttihealth, Biotricity Inc., Cyrcadia Asia Limited., Garmin Ltd, Xiaomi Technologies, ten3T healthcare, Fitbit, Inc., and Huawei Corporation are some of the key players operating in the Wearable Medical Devices market.

Recent developments in wearable medical devices include alert mechanisms, decision support systems, and real time analysis. These wearables offer point of care, and remote management for rehabilitating individuals, disabled and chronically ill.

The prominent factors favoring the wearable medical devices market growth include an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, consumer awareness towards fitness, and advancement in technology and medical innovation with ever increasing interest of consumer electronic companies.

According to the study published by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2015, there were approximately 415 million diabetic people and it is expected to increase to 640 million by 2040. The high prevalence of diabetes is an important driver boosting market growth.

With a spike in infectious diseases over the past decade, the Stanford Healthcare Innovation Lab (SHIL) set up a team to study the impact of wearables to track infectious diseases. Moreover, in April 2020, Scripps Research Translational Institute (SRTI) launched DETECT, under which data from activity trackers and smart watches would be integrated into public health surveillance program for proactive disease tracking and population health programs.

Players in the market are focusing on developing low cost wearable accessible to all strata of the population within the geographic footprint. In line with this, India based Muse Wearables is manufacturing a wrist based wearable tracker at a cost of INR 3,500. With this, it will continuously monitor skin temperature, blood O2 saturation levels, and heart rate to track body vital signs to diagnose COVID-19 symptoms in early stages.

Wearable medical devices are defined as the autonomous devices worn by the individual to provide medical or fitness monitoring and support over a period of time.

In this reporthas segmented the Wearable Medical Devices market report on the basis of device type, site, application, and region

Wearable Medical Device Type Outlook

Diagnostic Devices Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Heart Rate Monitors Activity Monitors Electrocardiographs Pulse Oximeters Spirometers Blood Pressure Monitors Others

Wearable Medical Devices Site Outlook

Handheld

Headband

Strap/Clip/Bracelet

Shoe Sensors

Others

Wearable Medical Devices Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Sports and Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Wearable Medical Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America U.S. Canada Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Netherlands Austria Asia Pacific China India Japan Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Central & South America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa

For More Details On this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/wearable-medical-devices-market-share-size-trends-industry-analysis-report-by-device-type-diagnostic-devices-sleep-monitoring-devices-neuro-monitoring-devices-therapeutic-devices-glucose-monitoring-devices-respiratory-therapy-devices-by-site-by-application-sports-and-fitness-remote-patient-monitoring-and-home-healthcare-by-regions-segment-forecast-2020-2027

Contact Us:

Corporate Sales,

Market Study Report LLC

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com