What can change after the Council of Ministers? From curfew to teleworking – Executive Digest

“We do not rule out possible measures at the beginning, but we understand that we must take measures that disrupt personal, social and economic life as little as possible.” The words come from António Costa, who guaranteed last Thursday that the government would analyze all possibilities to stop the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic in Portugal.

The new measures will be announced today after the Council of Ministers meets after the Prime Minister has heard the parties with the parliamentary seat and the Minister of Economic Affairs has received the social partners. But what can happen?

Other counties with restrictions

What is now happening in Paços de Ferreira, Felgueiras and Lousada can also become reality in other counties. If António Costa speaks to the country in a few hours, he may announce the extension of the restrictions to more communities where the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents is worrying.

Shops and restaurants close early

Anticipating store and restaurant closing times will be another option that is currently being analyzed. It is worth remembering that at this moment catering establishments can receive customers until midnight and have to close their doors an hour later. However, dinner can end early.

Collapse required

One of the measures under discussion is the possibility of introducing a curfew, as is the case for example in Spain. Although Minister Pedro Siza Vieira has guaranteed that it is an option with legs to walk on, the social partners will not agree on this.

Detention in early December

To prevent Christmas from being spent with the family, the government is considering a temporary prison sentence of just 15 days in early December – and during which the schools should continue to function. To do this, however, it would be necessary to declare a new state of emergency.

Compulsory telework

Working from home may be mandatory whenever the roles of the worker allow. This will be another option which will be discussed in the Council of Ministers this morning, although again no consensus has been reached between the social partners.