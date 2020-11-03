What can the ant do against the Chinese elephant? Jack Ma sees the world’s largest IPO suspended – Executive Digest

The IP record of the Ant Group, which broke the world records in Shanghai and Hong Kong, has been suspended. The stock exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong announced this on Tuesday.

E-commerce giant Alibaba, which has a roughly 33% stake in Ant Group, posted a price decline of more than 8%, according to CNBC.

Ant Group chairman Jack Ma, chairman Eric Jing and CEO Simon Hu were invited to a meeting of regulators in China to discuss the reasons behind the IPO suspension, according to a statement by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

“The company is facing significant problems such as changes in the regulatory environment for financial technologies. These problems can lead to your failure to comply with listing requirements or disclosure requirements, ”said the Chinese regulator’s statement.

As a result, the Shanghai Stock Exchange decided to suspend the company’s listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Council, also known as STAR Market, China’s Nasdaq-style high-tech market.

In response to this decision, the Ant Group issued a statement that the Hong Kong listing will also be suspended.

The Ant Group was preparing to raise almost 34.5 billion euros for the largest IPO in the world. Plans indicated double entry into Shanghai and Hong Kong on November 5th.

It is recalled that China’s central bank and regulators released a new online microcredit regulation this Monday that may affect Ant Group. However, to address these “regulatory obstacles”, the company relies on support from Alibaba, which has already increased its availability and collaboration.

“We will proactively support the Ant Group in adapting and accepting the evolving legal framework,” said the Alibaba spokesman. “We fully trust the ability of our colleagues at Ant Group to do a good job. Society has high expectations of Alibaba. We will continue to work hard not only to meet expectations but to exceed them and to meet our responsibility to society, ”he guaranteed.