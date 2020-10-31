What changes in the life of the Portuguese from Wednesday – Executive Digest

Mainland Portugal will remain in a disaster situation until November 15, and 121 municipalities, mostly located in the Lisbon and Porto metropolitan areas, will be partially detained as of Wednesday, the government said today.

In a special meeting of the Council of Ministers today, a series of “measures with maximum effectiveness and minimal disruption” to combat the Covid-19 pandemic was adopted without promoting the state of emergency for the time being.

Despite the government’s decision to prolong the calamity, Prime Minister António Costa announced that he had already asked the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to hold a hearing on a possible declaration of a state of emergency in the communities with the highest contagion rate with the new coronavirus.

Regarding the identification of high risk communities, the executive decided to apply the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) general criterion which is “more than 240 cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days” and an exception for Represents outbreaks located in low density counties.

Continental Portugal

The government decided to extend the disaster situation to the entire continental national territory until November 15 at 11:59 p.m., thus extending the state of the country since October 15, given the epidemiological situation of covid-19.

For the whole of mainland Portugal, the number of people in each group is limited to six in restaurants, unless they belong to the same household.

High risk circles

According to the criterion “more than 240 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days” and due to the proximity to another municipality in this situation, 121 municipalities on the Portuguese mainland will be partially blocked from Wednesday.

The list of municipalities is updated every 15 days according to the same criteria (more than 240 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days).

In this context, special measures should be taken that have been established for the municipalities of Felgueiras, Lousada and Paços de Ferreira and introduce some additional changes:

– Duty to stay at home, with the exception of the previously approved tour group

– Shops close until 10:00 p.m.

– Restaurants have to close at 10:30 p.m.

– The mayor can set a closing time below the maximum limit, subject to a positive opinion from the local health authority and security forces

– Prohibited events and celebrations with more than five people, unless they belong to the same household

– Trade fairs and insurrectionary markets are prohibited

– Religious ceremonies and shows are allowed according to the rules of the General Directorate of Health

– Compulsory teleworking whenever the functions in question permit, unless the employee is prevented from doing so

– Derogation and transitional arrangements for the restructuring of work in companies with jobs with 50 or more employees

In addition to Felgueiras, Lousada and Paços de Ferreira, from Wednesday the municipalities of Alcácer do Sal, Alcochete, Alenquer, Alfândega da Fé, Alijó, Almada, Amadora, Amarante, Amares, Arouca and Arruda dos Weine, Aveiro, Azambuja, Baião Barcelos, Barreiro, Batalha, Beja, Belmonte, Benavente, Borba, Braga, Bragança, Cabeceiras de Basto, Cadaval, Caminha, Cartaxo, Cascais, Castelo Branco, Castelo de Paiva, Celorico de Basto, Chaves, Cinfães, Constância, Covilhã, Espinho , Esposende, Estremoz, Fafe, Figueira da Foz, Fornos de Algodres, Fundão, Gondomar, Guarda, Guimarães, Idanha-a-Nova, Lisbon, Loures, Macedo de Cavaleiros, Mafra, Marco de Canaveses, Matosinhos, Mesão Frio, Mogadouro, Moimenta da Beira, Moita, Mondim de Basto, Montijo, Murça, Odivelas, Oeiras, Oliveira de Azeméis, Oliveira de Frades, Ovar, Palmela, Paredes de Coura, walls, Penacova, Penafiel, Peso da Régua, Pinhel, Ponte de Lima, Porto, Póvoa de Varzim, Póvoa do Lanhoso, Redondo, Ribeira da Pena, Rio Ma ior, Sabrosa, Santa Comba Dão, Santa Maria da Feira, Santa Marta de Penaguião, Santarém, Santo Tirso, São Brás de Alportel, São João da Madeira, São João da Pesqueira, Sardoal, Seixal, Sesimbra, Setúbal, Sever do Vouga, Sinus, Sintra, Sobral de Monte Agraço, Tabuaço, Tondela, Trancoso, Trofa, Tal da Cambra, Valença, Valongo, Viana do Alentejo, Viana do Castelo, Vila do Conde, Vila Flor, Vila Franca de Xira, Vila Nova de Cerveira, Vila Nova de Famalicão, Vila Nova de Gaia, Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Vila Real, Vila Velha de Ródão, Vila Verde, Vila Viçosa and Vizela.

Strengthening the National Health Service

The government approved a legislative decree containing measures to strengthen the National Health Service (SNS) to increase responsiveness related to the Covid-19 disease pandemic:

– Hire retired nurses to follow up on Covid-19 contacts

– Hire 350 more intensive care nurses.

– 202 more beds for the intensive care units, reinforcement, which will now be equipped with 52 beds, 50 by the end of December and the remaining 100 in January 2021

– Line SNS24 is making preliminary statements on prophylactic isolation based on covid-19, which justifies absences from work