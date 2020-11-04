What does the White House race cost? – Executive digest

The most powerful job in the world doesn’t come cheap, and not even the new coronavirus pandemic has lowered the cost of these presidential elections, which are already spending billions of dollars on various “weapons” to combat political struggle.

There is no limit on spending on political campaigns in the United States. So it’s no wonder that elections are getting more and more expensive. In 2016, the estimated cost of the presidential race was estimated by the BBC to be $ 6.5 billion.

The accounts of the last five election campaigns show that an average of more than $ 2 billion was spent per presidential candidate, including those in the primary.

More than half of that amount is spent on media advertising – and television advertising is one of the most expensive vehicles in the sector. However, online advertising is a growing priority.

These accounts also contain employee salaries. In 2016 then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton spent $ 85 billion on this item on the long list of spending.

As long as it also covers logistics, this signal is also expensive. It is estimated that the estimates for the Donald Trump-Clinton race are $ 45 million for each candidate running through the country.

Given that American voters also elect members of Congress and hundreds of candidates compete against each other across the country, there are accounts at this level as well. The numbers show that those campaigns averaged $ 4 billion in the last election.

But where does so much money come from? Most of them come from donations. About a third of those contributions in 2016 came from Americans who donated about $ 200. However, there are records of a group of fewer than 200 people who spent nearly a billion in 2016.

There are also fundraising committees for candidates and parties that generate large donations. However, there are some campaign funding rules that need to be followed in this area. For example, only Americans can donate with a limit of $ 2,800 per person.