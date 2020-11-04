What if the new US president isn’t the most elected? It can happen, know why – world

The most-elected candidate in the US presidential election is not always the winner. At the time of the election, Americans choose their state’s delegates. These delegates are part of the electoral college and elect the president and vice-president.

Each state has a certain number of delegates and the larger the population of a particular state, the greater the number of representatives. For example, California has about 50 million people, or 55 delegates. Kansas, on the other hand, only has 3 million residents, which equates to 6 delegates.

‘The winner takes it all’. – The winner wins everything. – With the exception of Maine and Nebraska, the candidate who garners the most votes in the state will win all delegates assigned to that area. This is the explanation for betting on campaigns in the largest states like California, Florida or Texas (there are 133 delegates together).

There are states that traditionally elect Republicans and others that traditionally elect democratically. The surprise with every election is even in the swing states, where the voting is always undefined. This is the case in Pennsylvania and Florida, for example.

There are a total of 538 delegates on the electoral college. To reach the US presidency, the candidate needs at least 270 of these delegates.

In the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton received 65.8 million votes and Donald Trump received 62.9 million votes. Trump was eventually elected President of the United States. But it wasn’t an unprecedented case; it had happened four more times. In 2000, Al Gore had the most votes, but the polling station gave Republican George W. Bush the victory.