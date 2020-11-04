What if there is a tie between Trump and Biden? – Executive digest

Given the complexity of the American electoral system and the tight results between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, the – improbable, but not impossible – option of a tie in the American elections must be considered.

This can happen if none of the candidates get the 270 electoral votes required for victory. If it did, it would be the third draw in the country’s history. In this case, the US Constitution states that the decision to elect the president goes to Congress if none of the candidates get a majority.

Americans do not directly elect the president in elections on election day, but they do vote for members of the electoral college and they will vote for him. The electoral college consists of 538 members, who are distributed according to population groups among the 50 states. The number of votes each state receives is equal to the total number of senators and representatives it has in Congress.

For example, California, the most populous state, has 55 voters while New Hampshire has only four. With a few exceptions, the candidate with the most votes in a state wins all voters. After the election, each voter votes according to the will of the people, and the candidate with 270 or more votes wins the presidency.

This peculiarity of the US electoral system means that in practice, winning the referendum does not always lead to victory. The winner of a state, whether with one vote or with tens of thousands, receives all votes. A candidate can thus lose the election, even if more than his opponent was elected.

The 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that if no one gets a majority of the electoral votes and a tie in the results, the decision to elect the president goes to Congress, with each state delegation in the House having one vote.

This situation has only occurred twice in the country’s history. Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr received an equal number of votes in 1801. Congress made Jefferson the third President of the United States after 36 consecutive votes.

In 1825, John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson also did not receive an absolute majority of the vote. The House elected John Quincy Adams as president, although Jackson received more popular votes. Just what happened to Hillary Clinton in 2016: she got more votes from the citizens, but Trump won by taking over Democrats from Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.