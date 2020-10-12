What is Pix and how does it work? Learn more about the new system

Imagine making any type of bank transfer and billing payment any day and any time, including weekends and holidays, with a transaction of no more than ten seconds.

These are the possibilities with Pix, an instant payment system developed by the central bank that will be available from November 16th. Like TED, DOC, checks, receipts, and cards, Pix is ​​another alternative for making payments to individuals and businesses.

Financial institutions offer the option of paying in this new mode in their respective applications. Other payment methods such as PicPay, PagSeguro, Mercado and fintechs such as Nubank may also offer the service.

The central bank increases the speed and availability of payments through Pix as transfers are made directly from the account of the paying user to the account of the receiving user without the need for intermediaries, resulting in lower transaction costs.

Payments and transfers can be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including holidays. And free of charge for individuals, including individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs).

Financial institutions may charge a fee for intercompany transactions. With Pix it is also possible to pay bills to retailers using the QR code.

How do I make transactions?

Any citizen or business that has a checking account, savings, or digital social savings with financial institutions can take photos.

To access the payment method, it is possible to create the so-called Pix key using your own bank application or through the available service channels.

The key acts as a “nickname” to identify your account.

The four types of keys are: CPF / CNPJ, email, mobile phone number or random key, information that is linked to the user account.

The Pix button is not mandatory to use the system, but it replaces the need to register all data before completing an operation, as is the case today with TEDs and DOcs.

You don’t have to download any apps to pay in real time. Just as the TED and DOC options are published in the financial institutions’ own applications today, Pix should appear to the user as an alternative.

Simply select the option, identify the payee and approve it with either the default password, biometrics, or facial recognition.

