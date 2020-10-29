“What I’ve seen is very painful” – Executive Digest

Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke was delighted at a press conference when he described the situation in an intensive care unit for covid patients at the Mont Légia hospital in Liège, Belgium. “What I saw was very painful. I find it very shocking. I think the people who work here are doing something unbelievable, ”he said at a press conference broadcast by RTL.

The minister referred to the hospital’s health professionals and the patients themselves. According to RTL, Liège is currently the most “saturated” region in Europe in terms of the number of patients with Covid.

“We are completely out of order. We do this for people we don’t know because they are someone else’s brother, mother, or father. And on the other hand, we don’t see our own parents to protect them. And some people do not understand that, “said Meghan Lejeune, nurse in the intensive care unit, opposite RTL.

In this unit there are 17 patients on respiratory support, ie on ventilators. “In the end we will not know how to treat and save people because we do not have enough resources,” said Christine Schepers, head of the UCI for Covid-19.

Belgium became the country in Europe with the highest number of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people (1,390) this week, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

According to the Belgian authorities, the country had a daily average of 13,052 infections last week, 38% more than last week, with deaths increasing by 50% daily to 49.

The national authorities will meet on Friday afternoon to carry out a new analysis of the situation in Belgium.