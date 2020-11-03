What we learn from women who don’t diet – fitness & nutrition

There are people who never diet and manage to stay in shape. But there are also rules for this. For example, one of the tricks is to adopt a new lifestyle instead of dieting. “Diets don’t work – they always fail,” says Carla Heiser, a registered nutritionist and certified specialist in nutritional and metabolic medicine. Do you know the rules of women who decided not to diet:

Every day is not a special occasion According to Carla Heiser, you can commit an excess from time to time, but your daily diet will keep your weight stable. So, if you have a lot of birthdays or events, choose the ones you want to eat candy and don’t eat them at home or at work later.

Don’t Eat “Diet” Foods Low-fat, low-calorie food labels are theoretically good. However, most of the products are not highly processed and filled with carbohydrates. “These [alimentos] They turn into sugar in the body and contribute to weight gain, “says Heiser. In addition, many brands later improve the taste of the product with sugar, salt and other additives.

No food can be considered “bad” Experts recommend removing the word “bad” from your vocabulary so that you can have a happy relationship with food. That doesn’t mean that ice cream is “bad” and broccoli is “good”. According to a 2010 study, if you tell yourself you can’t eat chocolate and try not to think about chocolate, you will become even more obsessed with it and more likely to consume it.

Rest, It’s Important According to experts, sleep should be one of your priorities if you want to maintain a healthy body mass index. According to Dr. Shemek has “sleep deprivation hormonal effects that lead to weight gain and alter your appetite so that you prefer high-calorie foods. You also don’t have the energy to exercise”.

Don’t massacre yourself If you’ve just had a hamburger and fries, be unconscious and move on. According to a study by the University of Waterloo in Canada, self-pity leads to a better relationship with food and a healthier body mass index.

Avoid Diet Drinks Artificial sweeteners are controversial. While, on the one hand, some studies claim they don’t affect weight, others suggest that calorie-free drinks cause weight gain by stimulating hunger.

Experiment in the Kitchen Eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring – just add herbs and spices. A study from the University of Colorado and Denver found that they add flavor to dishes and replace fat while still being satisfactory.

Do not count calories | The body does not ingest 1,000 calories from plastic foods or 1,000 calories from healthy foods in the same way, even though the number of calories is the same. The nutritionist suggests focusing on food, with an emphasis on protein, vegetables, and a healthy source of fat.

Eating sugar intelligently Carla Haiser says that the body can only process one sugar at a time and that it accumulates as fat if it is too much. So the nutritionist suggests that you find out what your body can handle.

Photo: DR 1 von 9 / Everyday life is not a special occasion Everyday life is not a special occasion According to Carla Heiser, you can commit an excess from time to time, but your daily diet will keep your weight stable. So, if you have a lot of birthdays or events, choose the ones you want to eat candy and don’t eat them at home or at work later. Photo: DR 2 of 9 Don’t eat “on a diet” | Low-fat, low-calorie food labels are good in theory. However, it is not a general rule, but rather highly processed and carbohydrate-filled products. “These [alimentos] They turn into sugar in the body and contribute to weight gain, ”says Heiser. In addition, many brands later improve the taste of the product with sugar, salt and other additives. Photo: DR 3 of 9 No food can be classified as “bad” Experts recommend removing the word “bad” from your vocabulary so that you have a happy relationship with food. With this one cannot say that ice cream is “bad” and broccoli is “good”. According to a 2010 study, if you tell yourself you can’t eat chocolate and try not to think about chocolate, you will become even more obsessed with it and more likely to consume it. Photo: DR 4 of 9 Quiet, it’s important | According to experts, sleeping should be one of your priorities if you want to maintain a healthy body mass index. According to Dr. Shemek “Sleep deprivation has hormonal effects that lead to weight gain and alter your appetite, making you prefer high-calorie foods. Also, you don’t have the energy to exercise. “Photo: DR 5 of 9 Do not be massacred | If you’ve just had a hamburger and fries, be unconscious and move on. According to a study by the University of Waterloo in Canada, self-pity leads to a better relationship with food and a healthier body mass index. Photo: DR 6 of 9 Avoid Diet Drinks | Artificial sweeteners are controversial. While, on the one hand, some studies claim they don’t affect weight, others suggest that calorie-free drinks cause weight gain by stimulating hunger. Photo: DR 7 of 9 Experiment in the kitchen | Eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring, just add herbs and spices. A study from the University of Colorado and Denver found that they add flavor to dishes and replace fat while still being satisfactory. Photo: DR 8 out of 9 calories don’t count | The body does not consume 1000 calories of plastic food or 1000 calories of healthy food in the same way, even though the number of calories is the same. The nutritionist suggests focusing on food, with an emphasis on protein, vegetables, and a healthy source of fat. Photo: DR 9 of 9 Eating sugar intelligently | Carla Haiser says that the body can only process one sugar at a time and that it accumulates as fat when it is too much. So the nutritionist suggests that you find out what your body can handle.